Small Businesses in Minneapolis Sue the City 3 Years After the Murder of George Floyd

Small businesses in Minneapolis, where George Floyd was killed in 2020, are suing the city, saying the area has since been neglected.

The lawsuit, which was filed in mid-November, according to the Associated Press , accuses the city of Minneapolis and Mayor Jacob Frey of not properly protecting the intersection where Floyd was murdered, now called George Floyd Square. The businesses named in the suit are all owned by the same family and include Menthol Tobacco, Southside Electronics, NMA Investments, 3759 Chicago Ave, and Cup Foods, a convenience store Floyd entered shortly before his murder .

Following Floyd’s murder, the city placed cement barricades around the intersection. Those barriers, the suit claims, weren’t removed for a year despite “countless requests” from local residents and local businesses, allegedly redirecting vehicle and public transit, making it more difficult for customers to shop. This caused “tremendous economic hardships” for the businesses, “as well as threats and actual harm to the physical well-being of its owners and tenants,” the lawsuit notes.

Additionally, the plaintiffs say that local officials, including the mayor, city council, and Minneapolis Police Department, agreed to “severely limit police response” in the area, leading to an increase in crime. A tenant from one of the establishments was allegedly shot and assaulted outside the business, leading to their hospitalization. The suit claims that in response, that tenant and all others on the property left the area, resulting in “severe economic injury” to the business.