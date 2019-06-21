In many offices around the U.S., June 21 is the unequivocally the best day of the year. Yes, it's National Take Your Dog to Work Day.

In a new survey by Wellness Natural Pet Food, 65 percent of American pet owners said that having pets in the workplace benefits company culture. Some companies take up this message only one day a year, but a select few truly go out of their way to help pets and their parents bond at work all year round. Here are some of the most dog-friendly businesses in America according to the survey, and some of the pets who call those companies' offices their second home.

Amazon

Amazon's Seattle headquarters has as many as 6,000 dogs on any given day. The company built a doggie deck on the 17th floor that includes a fake fire hydrant, dog relief areas, and water stations. There's also a leash-free dog park where pups can play.

Harpoon Brewery

Dogs are allowed in the office every day at Harpoon Brewery in Boston. In 2018 the company launched its first-ever "Dogtoberfest," a beer-tasting event where owners could bring their dogs. Part of the proceeds from the festival were donated to the Massachusetts Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals.

Trupanion

Pet insurance company Trupanion doesn't just allow pets in its Seattle-based offices. It also offers perks including a team of in-house dog walkers, as well as a Pet Program Manager and a Pet Emergency Team to ensure that the animals are safe during the workday. The company also allows (gasp) cats in the office.

Ben & Jerry's

Burlington, Vermont-based Ben & Jerry's invites veterinarians to its offices to share behavior and training tips to help educate employees about their four-legged friends. The iconic ice cream brand also offers plenty of front-desk doggie treats.

Contently

The New York City-based content marketing platform company has a "Contently-Canines" Slack channel where employees can talk about their pets, exchange photos, and coordinate dog-sitting. Pups like Grace (pictured above) love to lounge around the office.

Procore

Along with hosting company-wide "pawtys," or dog-friendly happy hours, the Carpinteria, California-based software company offers employees pet insurance. Pictured above is the Procore Learning Center, a dog-friendly room used for new hire orientation, organizational development, and leadership classes.

TripAdvisor

One of the benefits of being a TripAdvisor employee is that you never have to leave your pets at home. Dogs are welcome at the travel website's Needham, Massachusetts headquarters at all times.

Purely Elizabeth