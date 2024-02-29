The EEOC Defends Hello Alice in Legal Battle Over DEI-Related Grant Programs

In the midst of the national anti-DEI movement, the founders over at Houston-based online business platform Hello Alice, who were hit last year with a lawsuit alleging one of their grant programs was discriminatory, have gotten significant support.

On February 22, the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission, the agency responsible for enforcing federal anti-discrimination laws, filed an amicus brief defending the platform in the case brought against it by America First Legal. The right-leaning nonprofit filed the lawsuit against Hello Alice in August 2023, claiming its grant program for Black-owned small trucking companies was discriminatory.

The EEOC — which is not involved in the case — submitted a brief claiming that Hello Alice’s grant program was, in fact, within the law. The EEOC says in the brief that its guidelines “permit voluntary affirmative-action plans” when it comes to investment in the private sphere and that the Supreme Court’s recent decision against affirmative action does not affect this case. Inc. reached out to the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission, but the agency declined to comment beyond what is detailed in the brief. It is “extremely rare” for the EEOC or any federal agency to file an amicus brief in a district court, says Elizabeth Gore, co-founder and president of Hello Alice, who says she and her company are “thrilled” to have the agency’s support. Since its founding in 2017, Hello Alice has distributed more than $38 million in grants to small-business owners. The brief comes at a timely moment for the business: The company has recently faced tough decisions because of financial pressures from the ongoing lawsuit, as Inc. reported earlier this month.

There are many reasons why the EEOC would file an amicus brief in a case in which it is not directly involved. For instance, a government agency might file such a statement if doing so aligns with its overall mission, notes Peter Rahbar, an employment attorney, workplace issues expert, and founder of New York City-based firm the Rahbar Group. There might be particular motivation, he notes, if the agency believes filing a brief could have a significant impact on the outcome of the case.

Given the underlying facts, Rahbar believes this case will likely be dismissed. Of course, if that happens, there is always a chance that it will be appealed. And similar cases are likely to pop up. America First Legal has reportedly raised tens of millions of dollars since 2022, which could be used to fund these lawsuits. Inc. reached out to AFL for comment, but the organization did not respond in time for the publication of this article. “Conservative interest groups are utilizing every legal angle possible to bring private, voluntary affirmative action programs in front of the current Supreme Court in an effort to overturn decades of precedent permitting these programs,” says Rahbar. “Their efforts have been unsuccessful to date.”

He adds that companies that truly believe in the benefits of a diverse workforce will not succumb to this pressure. Instead, they will work to make sure programs are in compliance with the law and working to the benefit of their employees in a manner that is consistent with their values.