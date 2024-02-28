‘There’s Too Much Nepotism in This Organization’ And Other Complaints From a New DEI Survey

A new survey shows that even with diversity, equity, and inclusion programs in place, employers still prioritize personal connections over skill sets when making hiring decisions.

Apparently, “it’s all about who you know,” is still a thing. At least when it comes to career opportunities. That’s according to a recent survey of 6,000 professionals across North America, including employers and employees, conducted by global recruiter Robert Walters about diversity, equity, and inclusion initiatives in the workplace.

More than three-quarters (77 percent) of companies in the survey admit to valuing a candidate’s personal connections more than their skills. So it tracks that 68 percent of candidates lose out to someone with a stronger network. Perhaps most daming, in light of these statistics: Only 11 percent of companies report having “clear measures in place to prevent nepotism.”

One respondent said, straight up: “There’s too much nepotism in this organization.” The survey found that all this has a profound effect on whether employees believe they have opportunities for advancement at your company. That, studies, show, can have a big effect on how long employees plan to stay.

And while there has been plenty of backlash against DEI programs as of late, there are plenty of studies citing the business case for such. Particularly, a 2020 study from McKinsey & Company found that “ethnically and culturally” diverse companies book 36 percent more profit per year than their competitors.

“Every employee, regardless of background, personal connections or class should be provided with the equitable resources and support that allow them to thrive in their career,” Adam Woolley, associate director at Robert Walters New York, said in a press release about the study. The survey also dug into how economic background plays into opportunites for advancement. Job candidates from the upper class were found to have a 71 percent higher chance of getting a promotion than those from the working class. They also have a better understanding of how to climb the career ladder than their working-class co-workers, more than 70 percent of whom are unsure of what they need to do to progress.

“Companies need to do more to “[b]ridge the divide between the working, middle and upper-class,” one survey respondent said. “A person who grew up in poverty and now holds a college degree is still at a disadvantage in a material-driven environment.”

To combat this, experts in the report suggest that business leaders at the vast majority of companies should implement active measures to prevent nepotism in hiring decisions. Doing so, they suggest, involves examining every step of the hiring process, from onboarding to professional development. Additionally, experts note that founders and hiring managers should be actively striving to build relationships with diversity-focused job boards and local professional groups to ensure they’re receiving a number of candidates from varying backgrounds for each role.