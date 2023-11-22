Time for a Career Change? Why You’re Never Too Old to Start a Business

While ageism may dissuade some people from starting a business later in their careers , older individuals are increasingly taking the plunge into entrepreneurship. In 2021, 23 percent of entrepreneurs were between the ages of 55 and 64, up from 15 percent in 1996, according to a report from the Ewing Marion Kauffman Foundation . Research also shows that older entrepreneurs have a higher chance of success than those who start companies at an early age, in part because they have a lifetime of experience building up skills and contacts. A 2020 paper from the American Economic Journal found that successful entrepreneurs are more likely to be middle-aged than young.

Starting a business may even help seniors avoid boredom and find purpose later in life, Wendy Mayhew, founder of Wise-Seniors in Business, an Ottawa-based consulting firm that focuses on older entrepreneurs, told the Wall Street Journal. In 2021, Martin Norman opened a souvenir shop in downtown Salt Lake City after working for 12 years as a corrections officer at the Utah State Prison. Starting a business was a welcome change from the difficult environment he faced for the majority of his career.

“When you leave that environment, you look at things differently,” Norman told the Deseret News. “Now I’m around people that are happy, that are on vacation. They’re here to celebrate, and that’s what I needed. I needed to see the good side of life again.” Today, Norman’s business is “safely afloat” and “a secure fixture on Main Street,” the Deseret News reported.