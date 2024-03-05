Why Employers Are Pulling Back on Weight-Loss Drug Coverage
In an effort to cut costs, companies are changing how they cover popular weight-loss drugs such as Wegovy and Ozempic.
Employees who take weight-loss drugs like Ozempic and Wegovy may soon face sticker shock if their employer decides to limit coverage. And in an effort to cut costs, many are doing so.
According to a Tuesday report from the Wall Street Journal, companies are either eliminating coverage entirely or restricting how employees can access weight-loss medications. RWJBarnabas Health, a New Jersey-based health care provider, reportedly stopped covering weight loss medications last month. A spokeswoman for the company pointed to both the cost of the drugs and the company’s observations that employees were not always effectively using the medications. The company reportedly continues to cover drugs like Wegovy for employees with diabetes.
The move comes as many pharmaceutical companies have raised the prices of drugs such as Ozempic and Mounjaro. For example, the price for Ozempic rose 3.5 percent this year, making the monthly per person cost now close $970. While it’s typical for the cost of prescription drugs to rise every year in accordance with inflation, employers are likely to feel the impact of even moderate price increases for weight-loss medications due to their already high costs, Nelly Rose, a pharmacist at NFP, a leading benefits consultant, previously told Inc.
Other companies are not eliminating their coverage but placing limits on who can access weight-loss medications. According to the Journal, Purdue University requires employees to have a certain body mass index to receive coverage. This is in alignment with the Federal Drug Administration‘s guidelines, which suggest drugs like Ozempic and Wegovy should only be given to patients with a BMI of 30 (or 27 or higher along with other conditions or complications).
But that’s not the only condition: Purdue employees who receive coverage are also required to lose approximately 5 percent of their body weight within three months for the university to continue to cover the weight loss drugs, according to the WSJ. Other companies are imposing straightforward cost limitations. At the start of this year, the Mayo Clinic introduced a lifetime $20,000 spending cap on weight-loss drugs, per the Journal.
Costs aside, employees still see the coverage of such medications as a huge benefit. According to a recent survey of 1,017 full-time employees by health care software company Tebra, 52 percent of employees want weight-loss drugs included in their health benefits. Many employees would go out of their way to secure coverage, with 10 percent of remote workers saying they would return to the office if it meant weight-loss drugs would be included in their benefits.
