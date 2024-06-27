A Brief Burst of Good News for Boeing, Then More Dismal Developments

News about the company’s reacquisition of Spirit AeroSystems, has been quickly drowned out by new whistleblower claims, and a public swipe from authorities.

Boeing just can’t get out of its own way, which is a particularly dangerous problem in aviation.

In the same week the controversy-dogged plane manufacturer reportedly moved to re-acquire one of its main suppliers–a major step in remedying notorious safety flaws across its production system–new evidence of shoddy management has surfaced to once again batter the company’s damaged reputation.

That one-step-forward, two-steps-back shuffle further complicates Boeing’s efforts to work past the crisis that has blossomed since a door plug on one of its 737 MAX planes blew off in midair during a January Alaska Airlines flight. That dramatic incident at 16,000 feet led to a series of revelations of flawed safety procedures across Boeing’s manufacturing chain. It also caused the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) to limit production of 737 MAX craft until regulators are convinced the company has rectified its many failings–including its earnestness and determination to uphold industry standards. But regaining the FAA’s confidence became even more complicated late Wednesday, when its sister agency, the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB), publicly chastised Boeing for having “blatantly violated the NTSB investigative regulations” into the Alaska Airlines incident. That spanking came after a Boeing executive hosting a press tour of the 737 MAX production site in Renton, Washington shared a previously undisclosed detail about the January 5 incident.

Under long established protocols, any new information in inquiries must be immediately shared with, and only revealed by, the NTSB–which issued an acidic reminder of Boeing’s obligations.

“As a party to many NTSB investigations over the past decades, few entities know the rules better than Boeing,” the NTSB said in a statement, pledging to inflict “a series of restrictions and sanctions” atop the others the company has been laboring under since January. The gaffe marked only the latest in a series of own-goals during Boeing’s five months of cascading scandals. It was doubtless the most futile, too, in merely shedding a bit more light on previously revealed detail: missing assembly line paperwork on the 737 MAX that lost its door plug under Alaska Airlines colors.

Absence of those work orders not only made establishing a full timeline of the plane’s production more difficult, the Boeing executive confided to visiting journalists. But it probably explains why assembly technicians failed to install bolts that would have prevented a blowout in the first place: there was nothing telling them they needed to.

A critical detail, no doubt, but also a logical assumption in light of the missing paper trail. So is why the technical foul of NTSB rules in revealing that link such a big deal? Because it further undermines the confidence of regulators already doubting Boeing’s trustworthiness. Indeed, earlier Wednesday brought news that yet another whistleblower had tried, and failed, to secure corrections of production flaws he’d witnessed. Mechanic Richard Cuevas said warnings he’d delivered to Boeing about serious problems with 787 airplanes that could have had “devastating consequences” were rebuffed for several months, before he was finally fired last March after being branded “a snitch.”

His was among 126 insider alerts about Boeing the FAA has received this year alone, including one that came to light earlier this month claiming company engineers regularly hid non-conforming or damaged aircraft components from regulators during their inspections.

Last week, meanwhile, prosecutors with the U.S. Department of Justice requested authorization from superiors to try Boeing on criminal charges over safety failures that caused deadly 2018 and 2019 737 MAX crashes–and resurfaced in the Alaska Airlines door plug incident. Where is even a sliver of good news for the battered Boeing? That arose, ever so briefly, on Tuesday with reports confirming the company had tabled a bid to re-acquire its fuselage supplier–and what, until a 2005 sale, had been its fuselage subsidiary–Spirit AeroSystems.

The news was significant in two ways. First, it marked a huge commitment by Boeing to regain control of its entire production chain, and impose FAA-mandated safety improvements across the breadth of it. Second, the bid is an all-stock offer, which if accepted will allow Boeing to save its cash for the continued manufacturing revamp, and finance resumption of normal production rates after.