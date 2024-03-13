A Changing of the VC Guard May Create New Opportunities for Entrepreneurs

Reports indicate many venerable figures in the venture capital sector are bowing out, creating new openings for aspiring financial entrepreneurs and founders looking for investments.

Given the breakneck pace of technology development and turnover at growing companies, one might imagine the makeup of firms created to fund emerging, potentially blockbuster startups would experience similar turnover. Yet it appears that many of Silicon Valley’s financial old guard are only now starting to pass the torch to a new generation of aspiring venture capital entrepreneurs.

The New York Times reported Wednesday that the venture capital scene in Silicon Valley and beyond is undergoing a major shift. The sector, according to the paper, is nearing the end of a nearly two-decade cycle whose early and middle phases featured dazzling returns on investments. Think Facebook (now called Meta), Twitter (now called X), and Google (now called Alphabet). That riding of unicorns is unlikely to continue at such a pace, as both irresistible startups and the money to be made from them dwindle. And as the boom days give way to slower and less spectacular profits, many big names in venture capital are bowing out.

FEATURED VIDEO An Inc.com Featured Presentation

And that “creates an opening for new investors to step up, potentially shifting who the power players are in Silicon Valley,” the paper noted. “That may also change the calculus for young companies as they decide which venture firms to seek money from.” Among the luminaries exiting the spotlight are LinkedIn founder and Greylock executive Reid Hoffman, Sequoia Capital mainstay Michael Moritz, and Jeff Jordan of Andreessen Horowitz, according to the Times.

Also stepping back are VC funds Tiger Global, Paradigm, Lightspeed Venture Partners, Emergence Capital, and Spark Capital, as well as the Foundry Group, which has funded 200 companies since 2006. Some are making room for the next generation, while others said they were pausing to re-evaluate strategies in a considerably changed sector. But with all being millionaires or billionaires, a return to activity is never further off than a check with lots of zeros.

The reason for the departures? For starters, the long years of lower interest rates that made money cheap and bountiful for venture investing are over. Returns on those financial positions — which seemed as limitless as the speed and growth capacities of tech development — are also encountering a slowdown. Until recently, the Times said, those factors fueled startup funding that “grew eightfold to $344 billion between 2012 and 2022.” The spectacular profits generated by that, it added, created “a $1.1 trillion corner of finance” that transformed many modest VC firms into sector heavyweights.

But now that pace — and scale of returns — is proving increasingly hard to replicate. Interest rates remain high, IPOs volumes have shrunk, and investors are more frequently looking to sell — not buy — positions in startups. One result is that VC fundraising last year dropped 61 percent compared to 2022, the Times said. In that environment, the prospects of a fund manager going big overnight with a $1 billion unicorn are far slimmer. Even a knockout win might not be enough to help a fund get massive.

“If you want to return three times your fund, then a unicorn isn’t sufficient,” Renata Quintini, an investor at venture capital firm Renegade Partners, told the Times, estimating the scale involved had climbed tenfold over the years. “You need a decacorn.” You also need hungry young talent looking to break into the VC field — people keen to go out and find the next era’s big money makers, like visionary artificial intelligence developers. That, too, may be motivating the decision by increasing numbers of seasoned veterans to hit the showers.

“Don’t be like a lot of professional athletes that sign that last contract and your performance on the field was nowhere near where it was in your glory days,” advised Alan Wink, a managing director of capital markets at venture capital service provider EisnerAmper, in comments to the Times.