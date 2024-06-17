A Cocoa Price Crunch Forces a Scramble to Keep Chocolate Affordable

These are dark days for chocolate lovers and the businesses serving them–that outlook has nothing to do with the color of their preferred treats. Instead, food companies and consumers are trying to make do with less with chocolate as a global shortage of its main ingredient, cocoa, threatens to drive up prices dramatically.

The disruption has provoked dismay, if not despair among chocolate lovers who rely on regular nibbles from a treat so compelling some fans liken it to a drug. These days, a tripling of cocoa prices across global commodity markets poses a challenge for food manufacturers who want to satisfy diners’ choco-cravings without pushing prices up to unaffordable levels.

FEATURED VIDEO An Inc.com Featured Presentation

After peaking at $12,261 per metric ton in mid-April, cocoa prices have eased to $9,450 today, but that’s still far above its $3,200 price a year ago. Worse still, experts say more crop shortages–the main cause of hikes-–may get worse next year. Cocoa shortfalls stem from unexpected weather conditions in West Africa that limited yields, crop diseases that stunted plants, and a surge of commodity speculators who drove up prices when harvests came in low. To make things worse, Ghana–which along with the Ivory Coast produces 60 percent of the global cocoa supply–last week reportedly revealed it’s delaying delivery of 350,000 metric tons until next year, representing about half its annual production.

With chocolate’s distinctive ingredient now stratospherically costly, higher prices for candy bars, cookies, cakes, and anything else containing the treat were inevitable. Food businesses from mulitnationals to artisanal choclatiers are scrambling to find ways to limit impact of spiking chocolate costs that they’d otherwise to pass on to inflation-battered consumers, many of whom are already cutting their grocery spending.

Those price hikes could make chocolate a de facto luxury product, the caviar of desserts, maybe–and out of reach of most people’s grocery and restaurant budgets. That in turn could heighten losses suffered by retailers–particularly smaller stores–where candy sales are big sources of income. Mindful of that, Toblerone and Oreo maker Mondelez International has said it will hold prices of its treats as low as possible despite surging costs of cocoa, awaiting what it thinks will be an easing later this year. The strategy calls for temporarily reducing margins on chocolate products in order to maintain its sales volumes and market share.

Other food companies are looking at different ways to offset the commodity price spike, including reducing the chocolate content of some products and replacing the cocoa-based confection with other sweet ingredients. Experts in a CNBC report cited the launch of Hershey’s new Jumbo Reese’s Cup as an example, giving buyers a bigger burst of peanut butter flavor to compensate for comparatively lower chocolate content.

Several innovative food businesses propose less expensive but still satisfying replacements for chocolate to be used in modified dessert recipes by restaurants, cafes, bakeries, and other food producers. For example, CNBC noted that Oakland-based startup Voyage Foods and the UK’s Win-Win Food Labs “have made cocoa-free chocolate using alternatives such as grape seeds and legumes.” Likewise, Chicago-based Mez Foods dug into its barbeque pit to leverage “mesquite’s natural sweetness and rich nutrients to create a chocolatey treat that’s healthy enough to eat every day.” The UK company I.T.S. sells a range of naturally-produced flavors that can either enhance the taste of reduced quantities of chocolate, or replicate it entirely. And in a world where meat is created from vegetal matter, tech company Komodo is looking to do something similar for chocolate with its lab-produced cocoa business.