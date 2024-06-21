A Proposed Wealth Tax Barely Survives Its First Supreme Court Threat

The court declined to hear a case focused on taxing unrealized gains, a measure viewed as a proxy attack on other potential wealth tax proposals under consideration by Democrats.

Founders of growing companies and investors in successful businesses will be forgiven if they didn’t notice a Supreme Court ruling Thursday that could eventually affect their finances all the same. The high court declined to hear a case that focused on a marginal legal question applicable to relatively few people with foreign investments. But the decision also carried potentially costly consequences for many more, as it effectively shut down a legal attempt to pre-emptively derail Democrats’ future plans to impose a wealth tax package, whose early proposals include broadening taxable income to appreciated investments that have yet to pay out profits or dividends.

The ruling involved a 7-2 majority of justices refusing to hear Moore v. United States, a case challenging the constitutionality of an element in the Trump-era 2017 Tax Cuts and Jobs Act. At issue was whether a one-time tax could be levied on Americans whose foreign investments had appreciated in value, but not yet produced “realized” income–that is, profits or dividends that they were paid.

FEATURED VIDEO An Inc.com Featured Presentation

But in rejecting the petition and upholding the legality of the contested tax, the Supreme Court declined to address what for most observers call the critical question in the case: whether unrealized gains could be taxed as income. As currently interpreted under the 16th Amendment–the 1913 addition to the Constitution that established a federal income tax–investments whose value increase on paper have been protected from taxation until they translate into paid-out profits. Why should that matter to business founders or their financial backers? Because by refusing to address the wider question of whether unrealized profit represents taxable income, the Supreme Court declined to topple the pillar of a wealth tax Democrats have promised to impose. In addition to taxing some of those unpaid gains, proposals, some floated by Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) also include a 2 percent levy of households whose value exceeds over $50 million, 3 percent on those worth over $1 billion, and a 40 percent “exit tax” on people with fortunes of $50 million or more who renounce their U.S. citizenship to avoid paying their due.

The court’s decision to leave the constitutional question of taxing unrealized gains for another day came as a pleasant surprise to progressives, who had expected its conservative majority to seize Moore v. United States as an opportunity to crush any ideas about a wealth tax before they could even be crafted as legislation.

“The Supreme Court… could have taken an activist turn of the worst kind by pre-emptively ruling federal wealth taxes unconstitutional today,” said Amy Hanauer, executive director of the Institute on Taxation and Economic Policy group that supports more progressive tax policies in The New York Times. “To its credit, the court did not do so.” But there were clear signs the ruling represented a stay of execution for any future wealth tax legislation, and not a guarantee it might be upheld before the court as law.

Indeed, in writing the majority decision, Justice Brett Kavanaugh sent a warning to Democrats that rejection of the arguments in Moore v. United States in no way established precedents favorable to future efforts to tax unrealized gain as income.

“Nothing in this opinion should be read to authorize any hypothetical congressional effort to tax both an entity and its shareholders or partners on the same undistributed income realized by the entity,” he wrote. “Nor does this decision attempt to resolve the parties’ disagreement over whether realization is a constitutional requirement for an income tax.” Why would Kavanagh or other justices focus in on a detail likely to be central to future wealth tax legislation in an outwardly unrelated case?

Because Moore v. United States was not merely interpreted as a pre-emptive attack on Democrats promises for new taxation of the wealthy. It was even described in a 2021 Wall Street Journal editorial by the two attorneys representing the plaintiffs as an effort to “slam shut the door on a federal wealth tax like the one Sen. Elizabeth Warren wants to enact.”

Despite Thursday’s ruling, any future wealth tax laws are virtually certain to get a hostile reception if they come directly before the conservative dominated Supreme Court. In his dissenting opinion, Justice Clarence Thomas made plain his distaste for the majority passing the ball on the hot-button issue of taxing unrealized gains, and foreshadowed the treatment it will receive if comes before the court again. “If Congress invites calamity by building the tax base on constitutional quicksand, ‘the judicial power’ afforded to this Court does not include the power to fashion an emergency escape,” Thomas wrote as a warning that he and his colleagues would act together to overturn future wealth tax laws.