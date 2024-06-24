A Push for Inland Tech Hubs Probably Won’t Displace the Bay Area

As 31 mainly inland cities and regions prepare to compete for billions in tech development funding under the Chips Act, a study reveals what Silicon Valley provided to startups moving there to succeed.

Depression-era bad guy Willie Sutton said he robbed banks because “That’s where the money is.” The 21st century update should read this way: Startups gravitate to areas where there are other startups, because that’s where other people’s money is. A study that quantifies the reasons for Silicon Valley’s success as a locus of technology development doesn’t offer new conclusions, but its findings may bolster the Biden Administration’s decision to earmark $500 million in funding for 31 selected U.S. tech hubs.

The tech hub theory, most recently highlighted by the reopening of Detroit’s once abandoned Michigan Central Station as the Ford Mobility Center, seeks to leverage the proven effectiveness of cross-nurturing economic ecosystems that tend to form around concentrations of startups. But if a goal behind the federally supported project to support those business clusters is to eventually unseat Silicon Valley as the global capital of those, a business scholar’s study says that is a particularly difficult objective.

The government’s designation of 31, mostly non-coastal cities and regions as tech hubs is part of the 2022 Chips and Science Act. In addition to funding the development of U.S. semiconductor production, the measure also set aside $10 billion to support tech hubs where companies work in artificial intelligence, quantum computing, clean energy, medicine, biotechnology, and other tech fields. But as these areas try to attract leading startups to those clusters of activity, the policy objective is also an attempt to reduce the dominance of coastal cities like San Francisco’s Silicon Valley, New York, Boston, and Seattle in the overall development of the tech industries. In doing so, it will foster hubs in Tulsa; Akron; Missoula, Montana, Birmingham-Hoover, Alabama; Reno, Nevada, and other inland areas looking to attract companies, skilled employees, and researchers to their existing business communities. What they may lack in beaches, those areas make up in brains.

“Spanning all corners of the nation, these 31 regions account for 20 (percent) of the U.S. population, 21 (percent) of U.S. STEM workers, and 20 (percent) of U.S. jobs in advanced industries,” wrote the Brookings Institute, a huge backer of new tech hub development and the effort to support those already thriving in the nation’s heartland. “In that sense, the 31 designated tech hubs move decisively beyond the coastal boundaries of self-sustaining knowledge capitals … and engage the next frontier of U.S. technology development in a new set of territories.”

That laudable goal may run up against some tough realities. Those designated development and business hubs will have a tough time closing the gap with New York and Boston–just as those cities have struggled to rival Silicon Valley as tech hubs. The domination of the storied tech magnet was highlighted in a Sunday Wall Street Journal report on a study reconfirming the Bay Area’s unique value to startups that go there to grow. The research by Columbia Business School associate professor Jorge Guzman used data from the last decade on small companies that migrated to various U.S. tech hubs. It then compared their pre-move performance with their subsequent fortunes.

While it did not break out figures on total funding figures or individual companies, it found those relocating to Silicon Valley on average increased their likelihood of getting major capital influxes through publicly listing their share or being acquired by 277 percent. Their chances of receiving venture capital funding rose by 218 percent. The report also turned up riches Willie Sutton never considered.

The odds of migrating startups earning a patent–a metric that Guzman identified as being a primary measure of startup success–increased by 60 percent once they’d joined Silicon Valley‘s ecosystem for research and access to a skilled pool of employees. The inflows of abundant venture capital became very thick icing on that cake. “Within different measures of the ecosystem, the level of local patenting predicts startup improvements more than venture capital or the quality-adjusted number of startups, suggesting the local innovation environment is more important to migrant performance than financing,” Guzman wrote, noting even decades on, Silicon Valley still commands 50 percent of all U.S. venture capital funding–as well as the lead in patents.

Does that mean the 31 tech hubs that will initially be competing for up to $75 million in federal funding per project under the Chips Act have no chance to close the gap with the East Coast giants, much less Silicon Valley? Not necessarily, so long as they have a secret ingredient.

Guzman found that the ability of tech hubs to offer companies maximum resources for innovating actually outstripped other criteria that motivated young companies to relocate. Providing recruited businesses the capacity to explore their startup visions, and bring them to life may prove to be these new hubs’ biggest selling point. “The local innovation environment is more important to migrant performance than financing or the presence of other startup peers,” he wrote, noting that factor has always been and remains the biggest strength of the Bay Area. “Silicon Valley really is the exemplary location for innovation.”

Guzman‘s study also noted that the movement of ambitious young companies was in constant flux, which will now generate a growing source of potential recruits for established and emerging tech hubs.