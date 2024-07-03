A Strong Job Market Still Leaves Some Gen Z and Older Workers Behind

Though U.S. companies continue creating jobs at a robust pace, unemployment and idleness are becoming rising concerns within two distinctly different demographics. The first, capable, experienced, and often older employees who–for the first time in their lives–just can’t land a job despite vigorous efforts. The second, by contrast, is comprised of younger people with no prospects, and in some cases no intentions of going into the workforce and earning a living.

While both groups have significant joblessness levels, there are diverging ambitions at–and about–work. These differences were outlined in a Monday report by CNBC examining what have become large, yet virtually invisible pools of jobless people amid still strong U.S. job creation. The first are Gen-Zers aged 16 to 24 who have been categorized by labor experts as “not in employment, education, or training” (NEET). The mostly male members of the cohort have given up trying to find work due to physical or mental problems, recurring employer rejection, shrinking opportunities in their chosen fields–or, in rare cases, militant refusals to join what they consider a rat race. That inactive group made up 11.2 percent of the generation’s total in 2023, according to the International Labour Organization (ILO).

FEATURED VIDEO An Inc.com Featured Presentation

A recent study by the St. Louis Federal Reserve found the incidence of NEETs among 18- to 24-year-olds an even bigger problem than the ILO did. In 2022, it said, over a third of those young adults “reported having no wage or salary income, up from 1 in 5 young adults in 1990.” Not coincidentally, the report also found depression rates among that group 50 percent higher than in older generations, a factor that further undermes their efforts to find work. The other group facing increasing difficulty finding work is made of experienced employees out a job for the first time in their careers, and unable to land new ones no matter how hard they try. Business consultancy Korn Ferry recently described the rise of the “New ‘Unemployables’” phenomenon, in which “well-qualified candidates in a wide range of fields are no longer finding work–and may never” succeed.

Though all age groups are affected, older professionals who formerly punched their own occupational tickets are particularly vulnerable. After lifetimes of valuable and gainful activity, many now battle prolonged periods of joblessness that seem as impossible to accept as they are excruciating to deal with.

“Nothing differentiates them from currently employed people,” says Korn Ferry specialist David Vied. “If they’d remained employed, they’d be fine, but they’re not, so they’re in this terrible bubble.” How did they land there? There are myriad reasons–many companies quit hiring or downsized after acquisitions, or combined job functions after learning to do more with fewer workers during the pandemic. Other businesses cut jobs in anticipation of sector downturns or fears of recession. With those difficult reductions behind them, many employers are now averse to making any new hires–no matter how experienced and potentially valuable candidates appear.

But that disinclination also causes many companies to practice what Korn Ferry called “talent hoarding” of current staff, creating a further barrier to outside applicants. When that trend is reflected across the wider job market, people who were once assured they could easily find their next job are discovering nobody’s interested in bringing them aboard.

The increasing numbers of NEETs who have given up trying to get jobs, and “New Unemployables” desperate to find work but unable to do so, form a nearly invisible reserve of idle labor. With their respective employment statuses frozen over long periods, these static numbers tend to fade from view since they aren’t really covered in monthly employment reports. The isolation and lack of recognition leave both groups feeling increasingly stranded and hopeless. How can entrepreneurs and their companies turn this employment demographic dysfunction to their advantage?

For starters, sidelined but experienced candidates are eager to resume productive work. They represent a reservoir of talent that employers can easily tap into with competitive job and salary offers–and without having to worry about subsequent training. Modest investments in labor can produce outsize productivity returns.