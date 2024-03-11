A Year After Bank Collapses, Entrepreneurs Still Find Few Funding Options

A financial sector expert draws on last year’s Silicon Valley Bank crisis to argue for rule changes that will increase the number of small banks that cater to entrepreneurs, and to spread the financial risks of backing them.

A year ago, the run on Silicon Valley Bank and other community banks sparked fears that depositor panic and possible subsequent collapses might affect the wider financial sector, igniting a general crisis. Fortunately, that was averted through a collective response orchestrated by federal authorities and big banks–with the latter ending up even bigger by assuming ownership of the stricken companies.

But that kind of banking consolidation was probably a root cause of last year’s drama, said investment banker and venture capitalist Rana Yared, who argued that the best way to avoid future implosions of smaller lenders–while nurturing a stronger economy–is to create more community banks specifically designed to serve small business needs.

Yared made her call to allow new, modest-sized lenders proliferate and thrive by working with entrepreneurs in a weekend editorial in the Financial Times. The former Goldman Sachs executive and current general partner with venture capital firm Balderton argued that the crisis that began at Silicon Valley Bank (SVB) last year was both a symptom and result of the U.S. financial landscape being skewed toward mega-banks. These market-dominating institutions have little time or interest in lending to expansion-minded small businesses. The upshot, she wrote, is that growing companies and startups are forced to converge on regional banks for credit and deposit needs. When those get overextended or encounter unexpected adversity–as SVB did when interest rates surged—medium-sized problems get big very fast.

That was certainly the case with SVB, Signature Bank, and First Republic, all of which catered to small businesses and startups before they cratered. But as renewed worries about New York Community Bancorp’s overexposure to iffy commercial real estate loans demonstrates–in part because it took over the remains of Signature Bank through a subsisiary–experts see ongoing risks to smaller lenders.That’s exacerbated because these banks are about the only places entrepreneurs can turn to for the credit they need to grow.

On the one hand, Yared wrote, big banks have no interest in loaning to small businesses that promise insignificant contributions to their bottom lines. As a result she said, quoting (ironically) a Goldman study, “small banks disproportionately lend to small businesses.” Their “geographic proximity to individual small businesses gives them an informational advantage in gauging the riskiness” involved, she wrote. Yet that also reinforces their status as lenders of last resort for expanding small and startup companies. But even as default partners, Yared noted, those banks can’t possibly serve the needs of all the small businesses that come to them looking for financing.

“The 2023 Federal Reserve Small Business Credit Survey shows that the share of loan, line of credit, and cash advance applicants that were fully approved rose to only 53 percent in 2022 from the 46 percent in 2021 during the pandemic stress–still below the 62 percent seen in 2019,” she wrote. “This is bad. Western economic growth is predicated on the health and success of (small businesses)… The limited flexibility of our banking system creates a challenge for any (small company). And increasingly bigger banks are not the solution here.”

What would solve some of the problem, she argued, is a change in licensing rules. Existing regulations, she said, have permitted an insufficient number of new small banks to open shop, even as existing lenders go bust–leaving ever fewer financial partners for entrepreneurs. “(T)he number of banks has been in sharp decline, falling every year from levels in the 2000s of 8,000 to just over 4,100 in 2022… (from) some 14,500 in 1984,” Yared said. “Between 2000 and 2008, the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation issued 1,243 new insured commercial bank charters, an average of 138 a year. Since 2009, the FDIC has issued 86 new insured commercial bank charters.”

While all new candidates obviously need full vetting, Yared argued that a greater number of new local or modest-sized banks should be allowed to launch to fill that gap. They would represent essential partners to small businesses, whose full potential cannot be realized–either individually, or as a collective economic motor– without sufficient funding, she wrote.