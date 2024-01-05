A Year-End Online Shopping Surge Set a $222 Billion Record

Software giant Adobe tracked a trillion visits to U.S. retail sites from November to December. The data should motivate small-business owners to get in on the online action.

Software giant Adobe managed to put a precise dollar figure on the surge in year-end consumer spending, thanks to some particularly heavy data-sifting research. The tech company’s confirmation of that big buying push supports forecasts that the purchasing binge will carry over into 2024. That, in turn, should also motivate smaller retailers that haven’t yet established online sales platforms to get in on the action fast.

The marquee figure in this week’s Adobe report was $222.1 billion-the total consumers ponied up for online purchases between November 1 and December 31. That spending represented a 4.9 percent year-on-year increase. It was fueled by seasonal gift buying, spurred partly by steep discounts from web vendors, and set a record for the two-month period.

FEATURED VIDEO An Inc.com Featured Presentation

As notable as the spending surge was, Adobe’s own effort to quantify the shop-a-thon was arguably more eye-opening. It analyzed over one trillion visits to U.S. retail sites, covering 18 product categories and tracking 100 million stock keeping units (SKUs), an important retail metric. In doing so the company said it relied on “85% of the top 100 internet retailers in the U.S. to deliver, measure, and personalize shopping experiences online.” Though smaller businesses considered leaders in web-based sales may have played a meaningful part in the buying binge, the biggest sellers were decidedly dominant. Adobe’s quantification of late 2023 transactions is a reminder and warning to entrepreneurs without internet capabilities: Every day a business operates without an online purchase option represents a loss of potential income.

The study also contained disparate data on the evolution of remote shopping. For example, sales on mobile devices made up 51.1 percent of all purchases, the first time those devices topped people buying things through their desktop computers. Similarly, buy-now-pay-later (BNPL) transactions reached an all-time high, increasing by 14 percent in year-on-year terms to $16.6 billion.

The combination of companies offering deals too good to pass up, with online options making buying pleasant and easy, helped 2023 end with a bang. “In an uncertain demand environment, retailers leaned on discounting and flexible payment methods to entice shoppers this holiday season,” said Vivek Pandya, lead analyst at Adobe Digital Insights. “The strategy was effective, driving record spend online during big days like Cyber Monday and Black Friday, and a record 11 days that surpassed $4 billion in daily spend this season.”