How Abercrombie & Fitch Found Success With a Total Brand Makeover

The iconic mall retailer of the 1990s and early 2000s has swapped its steamy, controversial image for an inclusive appeal to all kinds of consumers, and it’s paying off.

Abercrombie & Fitch has gone through many business revamps and reinventions in its 132-year history. But it’s only now enjoying what’s arguably its most successful incarnation ever, with spiking sales and resurgent share prices.

The company was founded in 1892 as a retailer specializing in camping, hunting, and other outdoor gear, before morphing into a department store and finally setting its current course as a clothes retailer. Today, Abercrombie & Fitch is reaping the fruits of a total rebranding of the company, its fashions, and reputation, and celebrating that with record sales driven by younger shoppers flocking to it.

How does that translate in results? This month the company reported sales for the quarter that ended in May of just over $1 billion–a 22 percent increase over the same period last year–and profits of $113.9 million. It forecasts growth to remain strong for the full year with a 10 percent increase over 2023, which was already an impressive improvement on 2022. With much of that momentum being fueled by younger Gen Z and Millennial shoppers snatching up both its Abercrombie and Hollister brands, Wall Street traders who had long ignored what was consider a formerly powerful but fallen company have been snatching up shares. That has driven Abercrombie & Fitch stock prices up more than 400 percent, from $32 to $180 a share over the past year.

All that marks a dramatic turnaround for the brand. Alternatively famous and decried in the 1990s and early 2000s for its lavish use of skin, sex, and intentionally intimidating exclusiveness in marketing, the company has entirely reversed course since Fran Horowitz took over as CEO in 2017. Dumping the messaging designed to convey what Business Insider described as a “brand of cool that seemed off-limits to anyone who wasn’t thin, white, and well-off,” Abercrombie & Fitch under Horowitz has worked hard to appeal to the widest range of shoppers possible.

In stark contrast to its controversy-provoking, discriminating positioning earlier this century, the brand now welcomes and caters to all ages, races, sizes, and style preferences. That broad embrace is being returned in increased consumer love across consumer age groups. Gone, too, are the impenetrable store fronts and too-hot-for-their-own-good models standing watch on branding at entrances to darkened interiors.

Today, the formerly iconic mall retailer favors smaller floorspaces in a significantly smaller number of more easily-accessible locations, which has also allowed it to slash once bloated, costly inventories. The company has meanwhile homed in on styles considered by shoppers as hip, yet lower-priced than rivals like Reformation–making big inroads with younger consumers who can power growth for years to come.

Still, the retailer isn’t making the past mistake of overloading on chic, either. Its product range includes clothing for virtually all occasions. It has even added a wedding collection for use on that special day, yet suitable for other occasions, too. Abercrombie & Fitch has also gone all in on digital sales, including a heavy reliance on social influencer recommendations and platforms like TikTok. In 2018, its online sales surpassed $1 billion for the first time, and its online presence has increasingly padded rising in-store business since.