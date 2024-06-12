After DEI Assaults, Conservative Opponents Attack Corporate ESG Policies

The growing number of companies adopting diversity, equality, and inclusion (DEI) policies in recent years has been offset by opponents’ efforts to fight them. Companies’ annual shareholder meetings are often arenas for conservative activist attacks that claim progressive politics are undermining profit-focused business interests. At a time when those yearly gatherings are in full swing, self-described “anti-woke” activists are also adding environmental, social and business governance (ESG) commitments to the list of corporate practices they want to roll back.

The advent of ESG policies dates back to at least the 1970s, when U.S. companies began adopting positions opposing South Africa’s apartheid government, as well as addressing other ethical issues. Those practices ultimately assumed prominent roles in shaping many business decisions and investments earlier this century, as objectives to protect the environment became part of corporate rhetoric and missions. But it wasn’t until DEI measures started spreading across the U.S. in response to the 2020 killing of George Floyd that conservative opponents to progressive business initiatives began organizing in earnest.

Now, according to a report in the Wall Street Journal, that pushback is gaining momentum among critics of ESG and DEI policies. Some activists are buying shares in targeted companies, go to corporate annual meetings, and as stockholders, introduce motions to rescind the corporate practices they oppose. This year, annual meetings of UPS, Target, Ford, GE Aerospace, and IBM have or will vote on such anti-ESG proposals, the paper said, while those of PepsiCo, Coca-Cola, and Citigroup all feature challenges to DEI measures on their agendas. More will follow. “Anti-ESG proposals increased by 15 to 82 proposals in the first five months of 2024,” compared to last year, wrote proxy advisory company ISS-Corporate in a report last month. “Anti-ESG proposals challenging implementation of climate or social initiatives is fueling the increase in shareholder proposal submissions in 2024, while environmental or social proposals are remaining largely flat or are declining in number.”

For now, those efforts to overturn ESG policies are going nowhere, with ISS-Corporate noting that despite the rise of hostile motions, they’ve generated a “median support level of 1.6 (percent) so far in 2024.” So why should businesses be concerned?

For starters, the number of anti-DEI proposals at shareholder meetings over the past two years has also increased, generating similarly low levels of support. Yet the very public pressure they’ve placed on company managers appears to have prompted a growing number of corporations to quietly tone down or even withdraw official DEI policies in favor of informal practices that are harder to attack. According to the Journal, some big businesses facing hostile motions at their annual meetings have even negotiated compromises to have them withdrawn, avoiding any attendant controversies.

Those and other concessions on DEI policies–even alterations of DEI-related company language–have inspired conservatives to broaden their front and include ESG positions, too. Leading that charge is the National Center for Public Policy Research, which titled its June 11 newsletter in a manner likely to make at least two companies groan in dread.

“Investors Call Out Target and Dick’s Sporting Goods for Going Woke at Shareholders’ Expense,” it read, promising to hold those and other companies with DEI and ESG policies accountable for “costly prioritization of progressive politics over profit.” But while the conservative counteroffensive against DEI measures has caused some companies to at least appear to bend, achieving even symbolic climbdowns on ESG policies may prove harder.

A major reason is that pension funds and huge institutional investors that hold multibillion-dollar stakes in the companies under culture war assaults are deeply committed to most ESG objectives–especially on environmental issues–and might well divest from companies that renounce those principles. That’s a far bigger worry to companies than agenda-driven detractors whose few shares give them a voice in annual meetings.