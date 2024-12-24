After 2 Months of Trump-Bump Optimism, Consumer Confidence Sags

The monthly index of consumer expectations dips in December after previous rises, reflecting concern over Trump’s tariff vows and the consequences they may have.

The optimism of U.S. consumers that surged during a post-election Trump bump is dipping back into the dumps. According to a recurring survey measuring economic confidence, the effervescence that followed Republican candidate Donald Trump’s presidential victory in November has gone flat in December—with some of his own policy proposals apparently to blame.

The deflating spirits of U.S. consumers was a key finding in the Conference Board’s latest monthly survey. The business research group’s broader confidence reading dropped 8.1 points to 104.7, coming in lower than expectations following increases in October and November. More troubling still was the outcome of its Expectation Index, which is based on consumers’ views of near-term business and labor market conditions. Positive feedback plunged 12.6 points to 81.1—a five-month low. Even worse, that level was only modestly higher than the 80-point threshold that usually signals a looming recession. Why did respondents turn glum after voicing optimism the previous two months? Some may have started to take stock of the longer-term consequences of electing Trump and the policies he plans to enact. Leading those concerns are the sweeping tariffs Trump has vowed to impose on imports. Since winning the election, the president-elect surprised many observers by pledging to apply those duties first on exports from Mexico and Canada, the country’s two closest neighbors and biggest trading partners. In addition to 25 percent taxes on the value of goods from each of those nations, Trump also said he’d increase existing levies on products from China by another 10 percent.

Not only does that trio of countries supply a whopping 43 percent of the value of all annual imports to the U.S., but their exports also include huge stocks of food, oil, cars, automotive parts, appliances, consumer goods, and clothes that American shoppers buy in big numbers. Those will likely all become more expensive for U.S. consumers once the costs of tariffs have been added to their prices, according to many economists. Respondents to the Conference Board’s December survey appeared concerned by that, too. Nearly half of all participants said they feared those duties will increase the cost of living. That echoed worries expressed in other polls that tariffs are likely to send recently slowed inflation soaring anew. By contrast, only one-fifth of respondents said they believed Trump’s sweeping import duties will achieve his goal of relocating more manufacturing jobs back to the United States.

That apprehension marked a considerable reversal of the rising expectations registered in surveys conducted during the runup and follow-through to November’s elections, and Trump’s victory. “The recent rebound in consumer confidence was not sustained in December as the Index dropped back to the middle of the range that has prevailed over the past two years,” said Dana M. Peterson, chief economist at the Conference Board. “While weaker consumer assessments of the present situation and expectations contributed to the decline, the expectations component saw the sharpest drop.”



Despite that sudden chilling of spirits, the survey’s results may mark more of an adjustment back from recent months of elation than an actual surge of pessimism. As such, they could simply reflect consumers adopting a more realistic outlook for the coming months. For example, the number of people fearing a recession over the next five months remained stable—and quite low—at just 5 percent. Respondents who considered conditions for business “bad” in December rose by 1.4 percent over November, but still represented a relatively small 16.7 percent of the total. Meanwhile, the ranks of participants calling job availability “plentiful” in December rose to by nearly four points to 37 percent—not exactly “Grapes of Wrath”-level misery.