Airline Execs Take Their 737 MAX Gripes to Boeing’s Board

Heads of U.S. airlines are going over the heads of Boeing executives, complaining directly to the board chair as the company struggles to fix 737 MAX production safety lapses and pick up its production rate.

Being the boss is never easy, as executives at Boeing know all too well, as the aircraft maker struggles with a succession of problems following a January 5 incident when a 737 MAX jet lost a side panel midflight. After harsh criticism from regulators, industry observers, and even passengers aboard that Alaska Airlines flight for the company’s shoddy safety performance, Boeing officials are getting dressed down by the very air carriers the company relies on to survive.

As any business leader knows, there are fewer things more difficult than facing furious customers–a group bosses aren’t inclined to contradict, especially when their gripes are justified. This week’s development, though, is a bit worse. Because officials from those airlines–whose businesses are being handicapped by reduced 737 MAX production levels imposed by regulators after the January 5 panel blowout–aren’t even bothering to tongue-lash their Boeing peers directly. Instead, they are going over their heads by meeting with the plane maker’s board of directors, which has already been called upon by some sector analysts to make sweeping management changes.

FEATURED VIDEO An Inc.com Featured Presentation

Nex week, company board chair Larry Kellner will huddle with those hacked-off airline bosses–without chief executive Dave Calhoun sitting in. The current in a long line of Boeing CEOs whose dogged cost cutting and investor remuneration priorities were unaltered by recurring accidents, Calhoun is shouldering much of the blame for the January 5 incident–and, astonishingly, several others that have occurred since. Worse yet, he’s also now having to scramble to repair manufacturing procedures eroded by decades of financial imperatives trumping safety, even as airline and traveler demands surge. Calhoun’s ears will therefore doubtless be burning when Kellner meets with heads of airlines including Alaska, United, Southwest, and others, whose flight schedules and other business activities were disrupted by the January 5 side panel incident fallout. The changes stemmed from an Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) order to limit 737 MAX production this year to 2023 levels–at least until regulators are convinced safety lapses its audits uncovered in the manufacturing chain have been rectified. The continuation of troubling incidents makes it unlikely they’ll have a change of heart any time soon.

The restriction has already resulted in fewer deliveries to airlines than Boeing previously planned. Kellner will not only hear detailed accounts of what consequently pared-back flight schedules and other inconveniences are costing carriers. He’ll also be schooled on reported moves by United and other airlines to see if Boeing’s arch-rival Airbus can fill the void with planes of its own.

He’ll enter those presumed gripe-a-thons already knowing two big customers, Japan Airlines and Korean Airlines, agreed this week to buy a total 32 Airbus planes to add to their historically Boeing-dominated fleets. That news came on the heels of company officials telling an investor conference that business lost to output reductions–and efforts to repair flawed manufacturing safety procedures–will cost the company $4 billion to $4.5 billion this quarter, or about four times the expected amount. The good news for Calhoun and his Boeing peers, if any is to be had, is a focus on efforts to resolve what has been identified as a main cause of these company-crippling incidents.

That so-called traveled work procedure obliges employees to limit tasks to their station’s set list of duties, and make note of any flaws or problems requiring repair by an appropriate team down the line. That was reportedly responsible for the 737 MAX plane flown by Alaska Airlines losing its side panel, after bolts noted as absent on a missing door plug were never added at subsequent stations as they should have.

Boeing said during the investor conference that slowdowns resulting from tightening its safety procedures will continue for several months, before it picks up the pace later in the year. Given the stakes, Boeing’s motivation for ending the series of highly troubling incident–which have thrown its very existence as a world leading aircraft maker into question–some airline officials are trying support those remedial efforts, despite the blow to their business. “I, and I know other CEOs, have told Boeing, get the issues understood and get the issues fixed,” Southwest CEO Bob Jordan was quoted telling investors by the Wall Street Journal. “Stop, take the time, understand what’s going on, fix the culture, whatever is at work here. But fix this, because we all need Boeing to be stronger, two years from now, five years from now, 10 years from now.”