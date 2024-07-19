Airlines Bear the Brunt of the Global CrowdStrike Outage

As the cybersecurity company struggles to fix countless Windows PCs crashed by a botched software upgrade Thursday, U.S. airlines — and their thousands of frustrated passengers — are among the companies hardest hit by the global glitch.

Companies counting on traveling employees to make it to their in-person meetings Friday joined a long list of groups affected by the worldwide outage of Windows PCs. Airlines felt some of the biggest impact of the global computer glitch. As the unprecedented Microsoft outage that darkened countless office computer screens around the country and world extended further into Friday, arguably no activity was more disrupted than flight traffic.

Reports early Friday that around 500 flights in the U.S. had been canceled due to the Microsoft breakdown grew worse as the hours passed, with the count rising to over 1,350 by mid-morning EDT, plus an additional 3,265 delays. Those figures continued increasing almost by the minute, with Delta Airlines announcing it has “paused” Friday flights and American Airlines grounding its fleet amid the chaos. Both have since resumed some, but not all, of that activity.

Most other carriers flying domestic routes were similarly forced to juggle flight schedules around disruptions from the Microsoft breakdown. With efforts to bring companies back online yielding varying results, airlines are constantly weighing the decision to maintain or cancel services — depending on what their computer systems allow. They aren’t the only vital link in the U.S. air transportation sector suffering from the outage. According to a Federal Aviation Administration website tracking disruptions, by midmorning at least 11 major airports experienced serious complications, with six — including those in Las Vegas, Milwaukee, Boston, and New York’s La Guardia — resorting to complete, though temporary, closures.

Unsurprisingly, the major air cargo carrier services DHL and UPS also warned that upheavals from the Windows computer disturbance will provoke package delivery delays for customers.

The trouble arose late Thursday evening, when spiking numbers of Windows computer users reported sudden crashes. Those were followed by failed reboot attempts, accompanied with error alerts known as blue screens of death — a sign of a critical problem. That was only the start of the crisis. The number of company, administration, and government sites listed as offline by monitoring service Downdector.com rapidly surged into the thousands late Thursday and early Friday, and many remained down as the day wore on. Affected businesses included banks, telecoms, TV broadcasters, financial services, Amazon, social-media platforms, Microsoft itself — and, of course, airlines.

Earlier this morning, cybersecurity company CrowdStrike said the outage had been caused by an upgrade it had released, and that the “issue has been identified, isolated and a fix has been deployed.” To many business owners and employees staring at blue screens, that sounded too good to be true — and it was. Efforts to quickly implement large-scale solutions from the first fixes that succeeded in bringing some individual and company users back online have made meager progress.

While the massive cyber incident has produced yet another nationwide nightmare for air travelers, they are far from only people facing hardship from the outage. Both patients and health care providers in hospitals also struggled with problems that downed computers have created, as have emergency responders. By contrast, commuters and people taking shorter journeys were not penalized as much as their peers stuck in airports.

While Washington D.C.’s Metro website went dark from the Microsoft incident, the city’s trains, buses, and Red Line shuttles are all reportedly running normally. Boston’s mass transit system of trains and buses continues operating almost as normal, as are those in New York City and San Francisco.

They should consider themselves lucky. This new episode of chaos at U.S. airports will likely cost airlines millions, if not billions, in losses as customers demand refunds — and the outage continues. As bad as that is, however, carriers may not be the biggest losers in the fiasco. “In a nutshell, this is PR nightmare for CrowdStrike and Microsoft,” Wedbush analyst Dan Ives told CBS News. “Biggest IT fail ever,” Elon Musk mocked.

On the other hand, it might just be manna from the skies for Apple and Linux, as infuriated Windows PC uses look to options for avoiding future breakdowns.