Ambitious Investors Line Up Funding After House Bill Forcing TikTok Sale Passes

After Wednesday’s House approval of a bill forcing the sale of TikTok’s business, a small but growing group of prospective buyers is moving to raise funds–good news for small-business marketers.

Political activity in Washington is generating by far the biggest business and financial drama of the week. On Wednesday, the House of Representatives passed a bill ordering Chinese firm ByteDance to sell its wildly popular TikTok social media app to U.S. investors–or be banned. That ultimatum mobilized a few extremely deep-pocketed potential buyers, whose efforts will be closely watched by millions of small companies that use the platform for successful marketing efforts, generating revenue they don’t want to lose.

The draft law, based on concerns that U.S. users’ data might be compromised by TikTok’s Chinese parent company, won bipartisan approval in a 352-65 House vote. It’s now headed to the Senate, where it’s likely to encounter considerably more opposition–and plenty of changes. Even the date it will go to the Senate remains uncertain.

FEATURED VIDEO An Inc.com Featured Presentation

Those unknowns are creating additional suspense for the estimated 171 million TikTok users in the U.S, among whom are what the app claims are more than 5 million small businesses. Many of those benefit from what TikTok-funded market research said was $14.7 billion in revenue generated by the platform last year alone, according to the Washington Post. Little wonder, then, that entrepreneurs who’ve come to rely on the social media company as a primary marketing tool view TikTok‘s possible disappearance as a source of anxiety as well as drama. This political and business plotline will spool out over many, many long months as the fate of the platform is decided.

As Inc. reported Monday, Canadian investor and television personality Kevin O’Leary pre-empted the House vote by declaring TikTok’s “not going to get banned because I’m going to buy it.” Meanwhile, former Trump Administration Treasure Secretary Steve Mnuchin publicly announced that his firm Liberty Strategic Capital was also a candidate to purchase the platform.

“I think the legislation should pass and I think it should be sold… (i)t’s a great business and I’m going to put together a group to buy TikTok,” Mnuchin told CNBC Wednesday. “This should be owned by U.S. businesses. There’s no way that the Chinese would ever let a U.S. company own something like this in China.” In announcing his bid, Mnuchin echoed the House bill’s logic of forcing the sale of TikTok, amid claims the app is leaking countless volumes of U.S. user data back to China for spying purposes. The legislation’s backers also worry about that information being used to tailor Chinese propaganda content to predominantly youthful fans, using its particularly potent algorithms.

Mnuchin called the bid by Congress to require a sale a wise way to preserve TikTok for millions of individual and business users, while also addressing security risks with U.S. investor help. According to the Wall Street Journal, financier and former Activision CEO Bobby Kotick has also sounded out potential partners to acquire TiKTok.

One 2023 estimate pegged ByteDance’s value at around $220 billion, with the price for a broken-out U.S. portion of TikTok–if it’s indeed sold–presumably representing some fraction of that. Even if the House bill is passed by the Senate and is eventually signed into law, however, small businesses still won’t know what TikTok’s fate will be–or how they might continue their marketing efforts on the platform.

China could block any sale of the app and allow the U.S. operation to die. Alternatively, ByteDance might be allowed by Chinese authorities to strike a deal with a collective of Silicon Valley titans with enough money to finance the acquisition, only to have that blocked on antitrust grounds. Or, Mnuchin’s Liberty Strategic Capital might find a way to supersize the $1 billion it raised last week for embattled New York Community Bankcorp, and acquire the platform under U.S. ownership–making everyone happy.