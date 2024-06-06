An FAA Nod Brings Archer Aviation’s Air Taxis Closer to Takeoff

The California-based startup plane maker’s received Federal Aviation Administration approval to operate as an airline. This sets up competition with air taxi rival Joby as it plans launches in 2025.

Archer Aviation became only the second company to attain regulator approval to operate electric-vertical-takeoff-and-landing (eVTOL) plane services in the U.S… Photo: Courtesy Company

The era of leap-frogging traffic jams and commuting above cities in battery-powered air taxis just swooped closer to reality. On Wednesday, next generation aircraft developer Archer Aviation became only the second company to attain regulatory approval to operate electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) plane services in the U.S.–flights it plans to start next year in partnership with United Airlines.

Santa Clara, California-based Archer announced it had received Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) authorization to begin business as an air taxi airline. While the regulator’s Part 135 Air Carrier and Operator Certification allows the company to start readying the short-hop urban flights it plans to initiate next year, Archer still needs FAA clearance for its Midnight eVTOL aircraft as fully tested, vetted, and approved for passenger service.

FEATURED VIDEO An Inc.com Featured Presentation

Once it does, the five-year-old startup will hustle for a share of an air taxi market one global estimate forecasts at $80 billion by 2033. As the market develops, the opportunities for other carriers and related businesses should add to its value. Possibilities include developing low-altitude air traffic platforms, building new “vertiports” or adapting existing structures for air taxi use, as well as ticket sales, onboarding, and transit equipment and service businesses required to usher passengers between ground vehicles and eVTOL flights. Indeed, a big risk to the quick scaling of next generation urban aviation is the serious lag in preparing the non-flying infrastructure it needs to expand.

Early on, Archer will likely find itself as just one of two companies certified to offer air taxi services in the U.S. The other is fellow California competitor Joby, which was the first eVTOL developer to earn the FAA airline service authorization just granted to Archer. Now the rivals are continuing their long-running battle to be the first to get their aircraft certified and begin serving passengers.

The importance of being first in the sector, and the many similarities between the companies should make even their initial jousting to dominate the skies a business battle to behold. Both companies have committed to working with major airline partners in the initial phases of air taxi services. Archer will be shuttling United passengers between New Jersey’s Newark Liberty International Airport and the Manhattan Heliport in its four-seater plus-pilot Midnight plane. It’s planning similar service between downtown Chicago and O’Hare Airport for United–which holds an ownership stake in the air taxi company and is slated to be its future maintenance and overhaul partner.

Santa Cruz-based Joby, meanwhile, has struck a comparable agreement with Delta. In addition to operating fixed routes between city hubs and airports, the Joby-Delta tandem is also studying the possibility of eVTOLs coming to fetch the airline’s premium passengers near their homes or hotels, then swiftly transporting them to terminal-side landing pads. So long, smelly shuttle vans packed with other potentially whiffy fellow passengers.

Both companies are well along in their respective FAA certification processes. Each expects to obtain aircraft approval within a year and launch air taxi services soon after. And they’ll both produce eVTOLs in new manufacturing centers outside their native Golden State–Dayton, Ohio for Joby, and Atlanta-area Covington, Georgia for Archer. Those aircraft are slated for use in networks of air taxi routes across and around major cities, including New York, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Chicago, and large urban areas. Affluent riders and business executives are expected to be early adopters of the traffic-hopping services. Yet Joby, Archer, and competitors like Boeing-owned Wisk and the Embraer unit Eve will seek to keep services accessible to a wider public, projecting tickets prices around $100 when passenger volumes permit.