Anti-Woke Critics Force Tractor Supply Co. to Scrap Its DEI Policies

Conservative opponents of inclusivity and environmental protection practices scored their biggest win in an increasingly intensifying anti-DEI campaign.

The accelerating offensive against diversity, equality, and inclusion practices in business has made further headway, with rural retailing chain Tractor Supply Co. announcing this week that it’s scrapping its socially and environmentally focused policies in response to an anti-woke pressure campaign.

The Brentwood, Tennessee-based retailer said Thursday it will cease its DEI initiatives and eliminate related jobs following a weeks-long drive on social media platform X by opponents. In a statement it uploaded to the platform, Tractor Supply made clear that its dramatic pivot on inclusivity and environmental issues was a direct response to the chorus of criticism from the company’s largely rural consumer base, orchestrated by conservative political commentator Robby Starbuck.

FEATURED VIDEO An Inc.com Featured Presentation

“We have heard from customers that we have disappointed them,” wrote the company, which operates 2,233 U.S. Tractor Supply Co. locations, as well as 202 Petsense stores. “We have taken this feedback to heart. … Rural communities are the backbone of our nation and what make America great. We are honored to be a part of them.” The anti-woke movement has used protests, boycotts, legal tactics, and public hectoring in its effort to pressure companies to abandon DEI practices. Several big brands, including Bud Lite and Target, have significantly modified their support and marketing of LGBTQ+ issues as a result.

Organized drives by conservative groups have also recently targeted Disney, UPS, Ford, GE Aerospace, and IBM and their inclusivity and environmental protection practices. Other corporate responses have spanned flat rejection to discreet rewording of policies to the partial or total abandonment of disputed initiatives.

In announcing its decision, Tractor Supply Co. said it would “eliminate DEI roles and retire our current DEI goals while still ensuring a respectful environment,” and “withdraw our carbon emission goals.” The company said it would also end its “sponsoring (of) nonbusiness activities like Pride festivals and voting campaigns” and the submission of “data to the Human Rights Campaign.” How big is this reversal? According to the Wall Street Journal, Tractor Supply previously sought to achieve net zero emissions by 2040 and increase the number of people of color in its management positions by 50 percent or more within two years.

With those plans now abandoned, the response from the retailer’s followers on X was celebratory.

“This might be the best ‘apology’ of this sort that I have ever seen from a large publicly traded corporation,” said one. “Go Woke Go Broke!” cheered another. “Soon every company will learn! Ask a farmer how many sexes are there!”