Apple Adds Affirm’s BNPL Option to Apple Pay

Inclusion of the popular buy now, pay later option on Apple Pay may facilitate increased trade for businesses, but its higher fees and debt risk to consumers are potential downsides.

Amid the raft of developments coming from Apple’s annual Worldwide Developer Conference was one that should catch the attention of retailers and other consumer-facing businesses. Later this year, in addition to the other fast, non-contact payment methods it already offers, Apple Pay will include fintech company Affirm’s buy now, pay later (BNPL) option, a choice that’s become increasingly popular with budget-pinched shoppers.

The Cupertino, California-based tech giant announced that Affirm’s BNPL will be among several new service additions to Apple Pay and Apple Wallet. The updated menu of choices, Apple said, will permit customers to “view and redeem rewards, and access installment loan offerings from eligible credit or debit cards, when making a purchase online or in-app with iPhone and iPad.” In offering those extra convenience and financing choices to customers, the update will also facilitate transactions with stores, restaurants, and other businesses.

What’s significant in here is Affirm’s instant credit BNPL option. As the name suggests, the feature allows registered consumers to make remote or in-store purchases immediately, then pay for them over several weeks in what are usually four, interest-free installments. Use of BNPL services has been rising quickly since the pandemic, especially among consumers without available cash to buy things they want, and eager to avoid the additional 21 percent costs of using credit cards. Apple introduced its own BNPL option in Apple Pay last year, but including Affirm should serve two major purposes at once.

For starters, the fintech specialist offers a wider and more flexible array of payment choices–some extending the repayment period for up to a year. Meanwhile, Affirm’s presence on Apple Pay reinforces Apple’s claim it readily partners with third-party companies, a response to accusations by critics that it shuts them out and monopolizes customer activity on its devices.

BNPL shot up sharply since the pandemic, with the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) reporting a tenfold increase between 2018 and 2021, to $24 billion in transactions. Recent studies forecast that total rising to $334 billion this year, and doubling to $687 billion in 2028. But the method payment has its downsides. First off, while consumers shoulder most of the financial burden of credit card purchases, BNPL charges businesses making sales between 1 percent and 3 percent–fees that can really add up over time. Meanwhile, shoppers using BNPL appear to have fairly high levels of buyer’s remorse. In 2022 the CFPB found over 13 percent of BNPL transactions resulted in items being returned or in charges being disputed, representing a whopping $1.8 billion in goods.

Just as troubling, the delayed financial reckoning in paying later has resulted in some consumers being overtaken by so-called “phantom debt.” The name comes from those liabilities not being recorded on the books of banks or financial service companies like other kinds of debt, nor reported to credit agencies for real time tracking.

The result, a recent poll published by Bloomberg found, was that 43 percent of BNPL customers said they were behind in repayments of those purchases, while 28 percent said the ease of the option had caused them to over use it, and wind up short on money for installments of previously incurred debt. Recourse to that harder to track credit comes as total U.S. household debt continues rising–up to $17.7 trillion in the first quarter of 2024, with credit card balances representing $1.1 trillion of that sum. Delinquency rates on those payments have climbed to 9 percent, according to the New York Federal Reserve, with Bloomberg reporting missed credit card payments have “reached the highest (levels) since at least 2012, with the share of debts 30, 60 and 90 days late all on the upswing.”