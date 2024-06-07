As CRE ‘Wall of Debt’ Looms, Rents and Office Building Prices Fall

A potential default crisis looms, involving nearly $1 trillion in commercial real estate loans maturing this year, higher vacancy, and elevated interest rates. It’s making office space more affordable for business to rent–and possibly buy.

With home-based and hybrid working arrangements now integrated into many U.S. businesses new-normal arrangements, tense post-pandemic debates over return to office policies are mostly over. But the empty office space vacated as companies adapt continues to pressure borrowers and lenders in the commercial real estate (CRE) sector, which faces a ballooning debt crisis.

One consequence of the ongoing squeeze: Falling office rents and plunging commercial real estate prices, which may make some properties cheap enough for owners of bigger business to buy themselves.

Company bosses who’ve noticed a growing unease among landlords keen to pocket monthly payments can use a couple of huge numbers to understand the urgency driving them. According to the Mortgage Bankers Association, nearly $1 trillion of the total $4.7 trillion in outstanding CRE loans in the U.S. comes due this year–less than half of the $2.2 trillion slated to mature by 2028. But with home and hybrid work truncating demand for office space, vacancy rates now average 22 percent, according to a New York Times report. That translates into considerably reduced income for building owners–meaning they have less money to repay the loans they contracted to buy the properties. Since only interest payments are due each month under most CRE credit deals–the principal is paid in a lump sum at the end of the loan term–many struggling landlords just trying to keep up now risk defaults on these balloon payments, and have few affordable refinancing options.

How many commercial real estate borrowers are in trouble? According to a Moody’s Analytics report in late May, the “payoff rate for April was an abysmal 13.2 (percent), the worst month since September 2023.” Online publication International Banker, meanwhile, reported “more than $38 billion of U.S. office buildings are now threatened by defaults, foreclosures, or other forms of distress,” even more than that $24 billion of defaults 2023.

With inflation keeping interest rates high, lenders have little margin left to offer “extend and pretend” deals from the past. Those refinanced loans keep borrowers from defaulting, but rising borrowing costs due to a 23-year high in interest rates make that once-standard maneuver too expensive. In short, the entire CRE sector faces a “wall of debt” that now looms ever larger. “I think the worst of this is still ahead–there is no easy fix,” said Conference Board Senior Economist Kurt Reiman during a webcast last month. “It’s a first-in-a-generation, if not a lifetime, event.”

In the hopes of averting the worst, some office owners are rushing to sell CRE properties and generate cash to pay maturing debt. But the increasing number of buildings being put on the market has pushed the average buying price down by what publication CFO Drive said is “more than 35 (percent) from its peak” in March 2022.

According to the Times, that trend has already resulted in a New York building near Columbus Circle bought for $605 million in 2014 having been sold this year for just $200 million. The paper also cited a CRE property in Washington D.C. dealt for $16 million this spring, after having been valued at $72 million in 2018. A Chicago “landmark building” acquired for $51 million in 2011, it added, was sold off last year for just $4 million. Did you say “haircut,” Mr. Clean?

Things could get even worse as debt pressure builds. Moody’s Analytics said last month average prices for office properties could drop another 25 percent by the end of 2025. That’s bad news for both sides in the lending activity that the CRE sector is built on–especially for smaller and regional banks, whose loans to commercial property clients represent an average 21.6 percent of their assets.

Astonishingly, despite the tightening crisis, both those and bigger banks have been increasing “CRE loans on their balance sheets in substantial quantities, with the latest reading for March at a whopping $2.985 trillion,” according to the St. Louis Federal Reserve. Where’s the silver lining in that dark CRE cloud? Just ask business owners who’ve been renegotiating leases as pressure on landlords builds–or have been obtaining even bigger cuts in rents when those contracts expire.