As Fire Containment Progresses, the Los Angeles Economy Lurches Onward

The LA wildfires created both terrible damage and huge opportunities for local businesses, and many are already rising to the challenge, awaiting a rebuilding boom.

The ruins of The Shops at Via de la Paz in Pacific Palisades, Calif., photographed on Jan. 14, 2025, after wildfires devastated the area. Photo: Getty Images

With firefighters still working to control the wildfires that have ravaged areas of Los Angeles for the past 11 days, it’s still too soon to get a firm idea of how much damage was done—or how much it will cost people who lost their homes and businesses. But with fire containment slowly progressing, the first indications which kinds of companies have been hit hardest by the disaster are emerging—as well as those creating jobs helping victims.

As of Friday morning, the initial and largest Palisades Fire overlooking the Pacific Ocean was 31 percent contained, while the Eaton Fire to the east of LA was 65 percent under control. The blazes have burned around 40,000 acres of land, consumed nearly 12,300 houses, businesses, and other structures, and killed at least 27 people. Early estimates of property losses range from $35 billion to $50 billion, with wider economic impact expected to surpass $150 billion. Assessments of disruptions to companies vary greatly, based on their proximity to the flames and how the fallout is affecting companies. An overview by the Wall Street Journal Thursday offered an early glimpse of the business suffering the worst, as well as those thriving by stepping up to help disaster victims. On the positive side, the paper said hotels and rental property owners have been busy responding to tens of thousands of victims forced to evacuate their homes, or who lost them to the fires.

Given the urgent demand, the limited supply of those lodgings has caused many prices to spike, with even modest rooms costing as much as $700 per night. While none of those business owners welcome the events the created the rush, many say the disaster generated a windfall, nevertheless. “This was the slowest January we’ve had in the history of owning the motel, and then two days later we were completely filled with evacuees,” Sonia Metz, co-owner of the Santa Monica Sea Shore motel, told the Journal. Given the circumstances, Metz said she lowered rates by 30 percent as rooms quickly filled, and waived fees for pets. While occupancy rates are higher nearly everywhere in LA, the paper said hotels that cater primarily to business travelers and tourists have seen at least as many cancellations as they have arrivals of displaced fire victims. Similarly, many tour operators, transport companies, and airlines reported business has fallen off over the past two weeks, as people who’d planned visits put off their plans indefinitely.

Fortunes for Los Angeles region restaurants are similarly polarized. While most eateries in zones located farther from the burn sights have suffered limited reductions in foot traffic, those closer to the fires—or which serve people who live in them—said the falloff has been drastic. “I’d say we’re running at 30 (percent) of what would be normal,” Paul Carroll, owner of Sherman Oaks restaurants Taisho, Casita and BLVD, which draw most of their customers from Malibu, Pacific Palisades, and other fire affected neighborhoods just to the south. “We’ve been closing early every day. By eight o’clock we’re shutting down and sending people home.” City-wide restaurant reservations during the week ending Tuesday were just half of levels earlier this year, the Journal reported.

Businesses experiencing—or creating—the strongest demand have largely been those answering the particular, often urgent needs the fires created. Those include food truck operators who have been getting meals to places where local restaurants and stores had to close—or were destroyed. Also booming, said the Journal, are companies offering cleanup and hauling services for people already beginning to dig out from the disaster. And, of course, entrepreneurs who rushed out “LA Strong” and other thematic merchandize have been doing brisk sales—since even in the face of catastrophe, people just have to have that commemorative t-shirt. On the macroeconomic level, experts say that while it’s too early to get a close reading of eventual losses from the fires and the decreased activity in their wake, there are some early signs of the scope of damages and costs.

According to the Journal, the number of hours worked by Los Angeles area employees on Monday was down nearly 9 percent compared to one week before—the day before first fire broke out. That drop in hours worked reflected more than just the jobs and businesses destroyed by fires. It’s also a factor of people still having difficulty or being entirely unable to reach their places of work amid the varying disruptions. Given the extent of the damage—especially among many productive and high-income populations like those from Pacific Palisades—some experts say losses to the disaster will probably be higher than even initial estimates forecast. “This is a large, very densely populated, highly productive economy, so it will be costly,” Moody’s Analytics chief economist Mark Zandi told the Journal.