As GM Looks to an Electric Future, It Sheds Half Its Buick Dealerships

There aren’t a lot of independent business owners tied to the kinds of very heavy investments and long-term commitments the U.S. auto industry requires. But the announcement by General Motors that it will cut the number of Buick dealerships by 50 percent holds a timely lesson for companies of all sizes. Spending now to reach sustainability objectives will be expensive and tough but will likely pay off in the future.

GM said on Wednesday that the owners of about half its 2,000 Buick dealerships took a buyout offer rather than commit to spending $300,000 to $400,000 to overhaul their dealerships for electric vehicles. GM plans to fully transition to EVs by 2035. Dealers faced a stark choice. Either spend large sums to install chargers, retrain staff, and make other adjustments for EV sales, or exit the Buick franchise chain.

The automaker also offered a third option to hesitant dealership owners, allowing them to switch to another GM car brand, though they would presumably remain subject to the same 2035 all-electric transition. Cadillac issued a similar invest-or-buyout choice to its franchise owners in 2020, cutting the size of its dealer network by a third. With that writing on the sidewalls, GM will begin 2024 with 47 percent fewer Buick outlets than it did this year. Owners or managers of other businesses committed to sustainability overhauls are fortunate compared to their Buick brethren. Greening up most businesses won’t cost hundreds of thousands of dollars and returns on such investments usually arrive quickly amid more customer activity. McKinsey said in a 2022 report on the benefits of going green that “the transition will create massive opportunities to build entirely new businesses.”

Globally, McKinsey said that just to meet net-zero carbon objectives set by governments will require “$9.2 trillion per year until 2050.” Small businesses–whether car dealerships, tech startups, or family restaurants–must contribute their share, but are also expected to earn greater returns.

But improving a business for any reason costs money, and upgrade costs go beyond normal operating expenses. Who wouldn’t love moving off the grid by installing renewable solar power tech, or building a new, eco-friendly office? But could the money needed for investments like that cover a dozen new employees, or help capture market share by buying out a competitor? The secret may lie in not viewing core business activity costs and spending for sustainability as an either/or choice, but instead carefully select the most opportune times to spend on both–especially with some evidence indicating green initiatives directly benefit central activity, too.

As far back as 2019, surveys indicated already 50 percent of the world’s consumers were willing to pay more for goods and services that businesses provide sustainably, with 72 percent reporting they already tailored their choices to the environmental practices of companies.

Sustainability remains a growing collective social concern but is now also a business priority internally and in selecting business-to-business agreements. A June PNC study noted that “84 percent of consumers say that they are more inclined to be loyal to a brand with values similar to their own” on environmental goals. Those considerations played a role in GM’s move to ask Buick dealers to get ready for EV sales or be bought out–U.S. drivers are buying EVs in greater numbers, a steady trend over the last five years. Sales of new EVs topped 1 million vehicles in 2023. That’s prompted public declarations by U.S. auto makers that they are transitioning to a sustainable, battery-powered vehicle market.

The PNC study says a similar proactive approach to sustainability can help small company owners over the initial pain of spending money to adapt or upgrade operations to more environmentally friendly practices. “As consumer interest in sustainability increases,” it says to entrepreneurs, “so should your dedication to sustainable practices as a small business.”

Companies of all sizes can move in that direction through relatively small modifications, like upgrading to more environmentally friendly energy options, materials and suppliers, and shipping and delivery options. Bigger revamps can be made through more financially manageable incremental projects. As a result of that effort, PNC says, commitments to sustainability should pay off in terms of positive response from current and new customers, as well as partner companies. And contrary to many perceptions, it notes, the upgrading involved “doesn’t have to mean higher costs, less profits, or making sustainable changes to processes.

“In fact, incorporating sustainability into your small business model often has the opposite effect: lower costs, increased profits, and streamlined processes,” it said.