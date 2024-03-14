As Lower-Income Shoppers Spend Less, Family Dollar Will Close Nearly 1,000 Stores

Decreased spending eats into McDonald’s fast-food sales and Family Dollar retail outlets. Consumers may be paying down debt instead of shopping and dining out.

Retailers catering to lower-income customers are seeing less spending, possibly because those shoppers are paying off debt instead. Family Dollar said Wednesday that it plans to close nearly 1,000 stores over the next three years amid declining sales to discount-hunting shoppers. McDonald’s said its business had also suffered, as people from modest-earning households avoid higher fast-foot prices by eating at home more.

Those developments may be rooted in a potentially troublesome trend for retailers with large lower-income client bases. Following booming year-end 2023 sales across the U.S., consumers who made those purchases with credit cards or buy-now-pay-later services may now be focused on reducing that debt — which now totals over $1.1 trillion. Add to that continued, though slowing, inflation rates — and recent reductions in some federal Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program payments — and that may offer some explanation for why people having to make every penny count are slashing spending.

“Some of those consumers are just choosing to eat at home more often,” explained McDonald’s chief financial officer Ian Borden Wednesday during an investor call, referring to recent sales declines among lower-income customers. Rick Dreiling, CEO of the Dollar Tree chain, which bought Family Dollar in 2015, also pointed to broader trends affecting less affluent consumers, which contributed to management’s decision to close 970 Family Dollar locations in the next three years.

“Persistent inflation and reduced government benefits continue to pressure the lower-income consumers that comprise a sizable portion of Family Dollar’s” clientele, Dreiling said during a call with analysts Wednesday.

It’s reasonable that those factors, along with pressures to pay off recently incurred credit debt, may explain slumping McDonald’s business among lower-income customers. But the troubles at Family Dollar appear broader-based — and possibly rooted in the logic behind Dollar Tree’s $8.5 billion acquisition of the chain in the first place. It aimed to create economies of scale that could reduce both purchasing costs of both chains and prices. Apart from making a larger retailer, the synergies envisioned haven’t panned out as hoped. Dollar Tree has continued to record rising sales among its relatively affluent middle-class base visiting its mostly suburban locations. Family Dollar, by contrast, has lost lower-income shoppers in its largely urban stores, whose short-handed staffs and reportedly poorly managed facilities have not improved the chain’s attraction to those clients. Last month, the company was slapped with a $41.6 million fine after one of its warehouses was found to be unsanitary and rodent-infested — “the largest-ever monetary criminal penalty in a food safety case,” according to the Justice Department.

Indeed, its sales of grocery items also differentiates Family Dollar from its Dollar Tree parent. This difference may have made the two chains more inherently clashing than complimentary, resulting in yesterday’s mass store closure announcement.

“This dramatic cull is the coup de grâce in the rather botched acquisition of the Family Dollar chain, which has caused Dollar Tree nothing but hassle since it was completed back in 2015,” Neil Saunders, managing director of GlobalData, told the Associated Press. But those particularly complicating factors also suggest other retailers catering to lower-income consumers aren’t necessarily doomed to seeing their businesses decline as customers cut spending, too.