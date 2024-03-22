Bayer’s American CEO Plots Management Revolution From Above

Many business owners and senior managers make periodic adjustments to company operations to improve efficiency, or just to test the effects of a novel tweak or two. Bill Anderson is taking another approach to organizational tinkering. The CEO of drug and chemical giant Bayer is eliminating scores of upper-level managers and traditional business divisions, with the goal of releasing increased employee initiatives, product ideas, and time-to-market speed from continually renewing, self-managed teams.

The only thing at risk is the group’s $51.7 billion annual sales, $28 billion market cap, and just possibly Bayer’s 160-year existence.

The 57-year old American took the helm of the German conglomerate last year, and just this month ruled out what many big investors, analysts, and pundits had urged: break the troubled giant into three separate companies. Instead, Anderson has decided to address the multiple ills plaguing Bayer through a radical reworking of its structure and operations–a strategy Friday’s Wall Street Journal described as “purge the bosses” drive combined with “a management plan that shifts more decisions to workers.” If that sounds like holacracy, as the practice of getting rid of top-down management structures is known, there certainly do seem to be a lot of similarities. For starters, there’s an emphasis on teams and collective, project-based work. They also share a stress on only the very best ideas being adopted–regardless of who came up with them, or didn’t–and a rejection of well-oiled procedures and chains of command. Instead, the fastest route to achieving objectives successfully, and quickly is the main focus.

Anderson (and, clearly, the Journal) remain mindful of the failed or frustrated holacratic attempts to revolutionize management structures at companies like Zappos. His approach seems somewhat different, though.

Rather than eliminating the traditional class structure of big businesses, Anderson’s “dynamic shared ownership” principle calls for flexible, uninhibited, and frequently renewed collaboration between previously separate, sometimes antagonistic members of Bayer’s workforce. People in accounting will be called to work beside product designers, marketing artists, business strategists, and any other number of specialists, all of whom are all expected to make contributions equally from areas of their own expertise and those of peers. The plan also calls for eliminating a still undetermined number of executive positions, saving some $2.17 billion in costs as a result, the Journal said. As part of that, Bayer’s top leadership team was reduced this week from 14 to eight executives.

Remaining managers will serve as “visionaries,” “architects,” “catalysts,” and “coaches” to teams collaborating on projects with 90-day lifespans. Rather than employees working under bosses telling them “where exactly you’re going to spend your time and what exactly you’re going to do,” Bayer U.S. president Sebastian Guth told the Journal, “you will spend time with your 15 to 20 colleagues and basically figure it out.”

That sorting-out process will require Bayer’s global staff of 100,000 forming “5,000 to 6,000 self-directed teams” in the coming years–if investors angered by the company’s 50 percent stock decline over the past 12 months give Anderson’s experiment that long. There are other reasons their patience may run short. For starters, sales last year decreased by 7 percent, and the CEO recently announced dividends will be slashed to legal minimums as he prioritizes reducing the company’s $37.5 billion debt. He’ll also continue battling troubles created in 2018 by Bayer’s $63 billion acquisition of Monsanto, whose Roundup weed killer product has cost the firm billions in court cases holding it responsible for causing cancer, with still more pending.

Rather than despair, however, Anderson says that bleak outlook takes some of the pressure off his radical company overhaul, since “(w)e don’t have to be that good to beat the current system.” A first step to freeing up the initiatives and energies he thinks can produce faster, better products capable of reviving sales and profits is to throw away Bayer procedural rule book. It’s a tome of 1,360 pages, which Anderson called “longer than War and Peace, and a lot less exciting.”