Biden’s New Tariffs Add to Costs of Shein, Temu Orders

At first glance, the Biden administration’s decision to slap heavy new tariffs on many imports from China–including electric vehicles, solar panels, steel, and aluminum–appears primarily designed to protect emerging U.S. industrial activities from unfairly priced rivals abroad. But a second look also shows other changes to the laws are likely to make orders from Chinese e-commerce upstarts like Temu and Shein more expensive for U.S. consumers. They may also disrupt plans by American retailers to replicate the foreign-based supply chain strategies that have helped those companies sell goods at such low costs.

In addition to the new tariffs announced Friday, which range from 7.5 percent to 100 percent on many imported goods from China, additional changes involve tightening the de minimis tax-free trade exception. That rule allows packages valued at $800 or less to enter the U.S. en route for domestic destinations without any customs duties. Though the waiver has existed for decades, it has drawn increased attention of American officials in recent years. The reason: Shein, Temu, Alibaba, and other huge, foreign-based online retailers have relied on it heavily to dispatch their exceptionally low-priced goods to American consumers with no additional import expense.

Tightening the de minimis provision to place levies on even low-value parcels, however, could increase the cost of those orders by 20 percent or more, according to CNBC. That, in turn, would lead to higher prices for U.S. buyers. So why would the Biden administration–with the backing of many legislators in both parties–want to make things more expensive for consumers already groggy from years of high inflation? Because use of the de minimis exemption by Temu, Shein, and other digital retailers abroad increased the number of parcels entering the country under the waiver from 140 million a decade ago to over a billion last year, the New York Times reported. That inflated the total value of cheap goods shipped directly from the China-based producers the platforms feature to U.S. customers to $54.5 billion in 2023. That’s just fraction of the $18 billion in electric vehicles, solar panels, and key minerals targeted by the new Biden tariffs.

Moves to tighten the de minimis rule should be music to the ears of Walmart, Target, Zara, H&M, and other retailers. All have lost considerable e-commerce market share to cheaply priced, quickly delivered, and increasingly popular app-based companies like Temu and Shein over the past two years. But according to the Times, restricting the tariff-free import exemption may wind up throwing a wrench into plans by some U.S. companies to adopt similar importation methods as their ascendant foreign rivals.

The paper reported Amazon is already preparing a discount service based on a comparable model, under which items produced cheaply abroad would be sent directly to U.S. customers. In addition to avoiding the customs charges that would usually be paid on bulk imports, Amazon and other U.S. retailers studying the shift would also avoid the cost of warehousing those goods domestically, as well as the higher labor expenses of preparing and dispatching orders from American premises. The wider array of Biden administration tariffs on imports from China is expected to take effect within weeks, following a period of public comment. The new measures may fulfill their objective of adding significant import costs to goods shipped by Temu, Shein, Alibaba, and others, which critics say pressure suppliers to use abusive labor policies to keep prices low.

But even if the changes to de minimis rules manage to narrow the gap with what U.S. retailers charge, they won’t spell the end of supply chain offshoring. Several Chinese and U.S. retailers have already set up warehousing and fulfillment centers in Canada and Mexico. Under the 2020 United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement, products imported tariff-free to either nation north or south of the border can then be shipped directly to U.S. customers with no added import tax. That alternative model may spare buyers additional costs, but it also involves exporting American warehousing jobs.