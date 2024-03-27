BlackRock CEO Suggests Working Longer to Avoid U.S. Retirement Crisis

Larry Fink, whose firm controls trillions in retirement funds, says averting the collapse of Social Security finances and the national retirement model requires major personal, corporate, and governmental changes.

Many observers agree that the U.S. is facing a looming retirement crisis created by longer life spans, demographic shifts, and insufficient financing for Social Security and personal savings. BlackRock CEO Larry Fink believes the combined efforts of business and government can help avert much of that potential hardship.

His proposed remedial measures won’t make everyone happy, however, with a pillar of his ideas on the subject being that people should be open to working longer.

“No one should have to work longer than they want to… (b)ut I do think it’s a bit crazy that our anchor idea for the right retirement age — 65 years old — originates from the time of the Ottoman Empire,” Fink wrote in his annual letter to investors​. It would be easy to scoff at the lavishly wealthy head of the world’s largest asset management company lecturing millions of modest earners to work longer and save more for life later on. But since about half the $10 trillion that BlackRock oversees consists of retirement funds, Fink’s insights on the topic are worth heeding. So, too, are the statistics he cites indicating millions of people aren’t putting enough away–or effectively using market opportunities to grow savings for their later years–even as the government’s ability to help retirees when money gets tight rapidly dwindles.

The result, he wrote, is a system that no longer works for the expanding pool of people relying on it.

“Today in America, the retirement message that the government and companies tell their workers is effectively: ‘You’re on your own,'” Fink said. “(B)efore my generation fully disappears from positions of corporate and political leadership, we have an obligation to change that.” Why the rush? Because like many other nations, the U.S. is facing a demographic shift as Baby Boomers retire out of the workforce, and far less populous younger generations replace them. That’s already reducing funds paid into the collective pot of Social Security, whose reserve for assisting retirees age 62 and older is expected to run out of money within a decade.

Meanwhile, even though healthier lifestyles and improved medical treatment continue prolonging life expectancy, most people aren’t socking away enough money to finance those additional years. Fink noted U.S. Census figures revealing almost 50 percent of Americans aged 55 to 65 have no savings in retirement accounts, and a large portion of the rest live off less than $30,000 per year.

“As a society, we focus a tremendous amount of energy on helping people live longer lives,” Fink wrote. “But not even a fraction of that effort is spent helping people afford those years.” If that sounds like scolding, the BlackRock chief spreads that around.

Government and business, he said, need to jointly restructure the system to require companies to automatically enroll employees in retirement saving schemes. Transfer of 401(K) accounts must also be made easy when people change jobs. Meanwhile, Fink said use of financial products making annualized payments from investments should be broadened–funds that many current retirees are too worried to draw on themselves.

“The retirement paradox has a simple explanation: Even people who know how to save for retirement still don’t know how to spend for it,” he wrote. But while that will require new organizational and management efforts by business and government, Fink also said working people themselves will need to do more to secure their own financial futures–not just by putting more earnings aside.

Fink wrote that longer lifespans obligate people to extend their careers. “In order to keep their state pension affordable, the Dutch decided more than 10 years ago to gradually raise the retirement age. It will now automatically adjust as the country’s life expectancy changes.”

In writing his reformist appeal to investors, Fink made it clear he’s aware his work and income assure him a comfortable future that most retirees envy. So why the foray into calls for public policy changes? Fink said his motivation arose from reviewing the savings decisions of his own, modest-earning parents, as well as his concern for younger generations that will be left stranded if an unrepaired U.S. retirement model collapses.

“If future generations don’t feel hopeful about this country and their future in it, then the U.S. doesn’t only lose the force that makes people want to invest. America will lose what makes it America,” Fink said. “Perhaps the best way to start building hope is by telling young people, ‘You may not feel very hopeful about your future. But we do. And we’re going to help you invest in it.”