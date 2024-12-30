Blast From the Past: Jolt Cola Returns as Highly Caffeinated Energy Drink

Nearly 40 years after its introduction, and five years since it was pulled from stores, Jolt Cola is being relaunched as a cola-flavored energy beverage.

Gen Zers may finally be getting something from older generations they can both appreciate and enjoy. Next year, those twentysomething consumers will be able to buy the twice-defunct Jolt Cola, first sipped by hip soft drinkers in the 1980s and 1990s—only this time recast as a new competitor in the booming energy beverage market.

Initially introduced in 1985 by the Rochester, New York-based Jolt Company, the eponymous beverage sought to differentiate itself from other colas with audacious, swaggering marketing. It promised to pack an even bigger refreshment punch than rivals like Coca-Cola and Pepsi, using the advertising slogan, “All the sugar and twice the caffeine!” The tagline created a dual buzz—attracting adult consumers keen to cop a mild energy boost, while also fanning the interest of younger people whose parents prohibited them from chugging themselves into frenzies. But by 2019—having been swapped between owners and re-launched twice amid flagging sales—Jolt was pulled from store shelves for good.



Until now. Sports nutrition company Redcon1 just announced it’s preparing to reintroduce Jolt in the booming energy drink segment in early 2025. Redcon1 thinks it can reposition Jolt’s formerly upstart product and marketing profile to appeal to energy drink fans. It will especially target Gen Zers known to be particularly fond of boost-juice brands like Red Bull, Monster, and Celsius. To pull that off, Redcon1 is nearly tripling the 71 milligrams of caffeine in Jolt’s original recipe to a heart-racing 200 milligrams. At the same time, it’s eliminating the high sugar content most consumers now frown on in favor of sucralose sweetener, while also turning up its bold cola taste.

That strategy seeks to make Jolt a more appealing alternative to often bland, unimaginatively flavored energy beverage brands, and still leave it as a high-octane option to zero-sugar soda drinkers. Redcon1’s chief marketing officer Ryan Monahan told specialized news site Marketing Drive that Jolt’s roots in the past may appeal to older consumers who were forbidden from drinking it as kids. But the company is also betting it will play to the everything-old-is-new-again trend-setting of Gen Zers. “To the older audience like us, we remember when we weren’t allowed to have it,” Monahan told the site. “So that has that nostalgia play. But then just looking at industry trends, some of the old stuff is making a comeback with the Gen Z, they’re kind of reimagining these older type of experiences or brands or products in a new way.”

That link to the past also differentiates Jolt from many pure energy beverage players. Though big legacy soft drink companies like Coca-Cola, PepsiCo, and Keurig Dr Pepper have invested in leading brands like Red Bull, Monster, and Ghost, Redcon1 may be alone in offering an alternative that can double as a energizer and classic cola. That strategy may enlarge Jolt’s potential market beyond the global energy beverage segment–which some estimates say will nearly double to over $80 billion in the next three years–by continuing to appeal to consumers in the far broader soft drink market currently valued at $676.1 billion. “We think of it kind of like a Coke Zero,” Florida-based Redcon1 founder Aaron Singerman told Marketing Drive. “People are going to drink it and go, ‘Wow, this tastes great,’ and they’re not even thinking about the energy factor.”