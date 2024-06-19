Boeing CEO Calhoun Ripped by Senators as the Hunt for His Successor Stalls

The legitimacy of company boss Dave Calhoun is questioned in an appearance before a key Senate committee, while reports say candidates to replace him are begging off as new accusations of shoddy manufacturing practices arise.

The odds of Boeing emerging smoothly from the severe turbulence that has rocked the company since a side panel blew off one of its 737 MAX planes in January just decreased amid two grim developments. The first was a report highlighting the aircraft maker’s difficulty finding a replacement for departing CEO Dave Calhoun. The second was the outgoing executive’s day fielding tough questions from Senators looking into problems in the company’s production safety measures. Some lawmakers asked why the embattled manager remains at the helm of the reeling aviation manufacturer–a highly public spectacle that makes the stalled effort to find his corporate successor even more urgent.

The convergence of those two events underlines the enormous difficulties Boeing faces in battling through the series of aircraft incidents, scandals, and business crises that buffeted it since the start of 2024. The faltering hunt for a new CEO was described in a Wall Street Journal report Monday, explaining how the hunt for Calhoun’s successor has run into unexpected trouble. Calhoun in March announced he would step down from his CEO role before the end of the year, though he retains his board seat. The main reason nobody has yet been named to the top job, the paper said, was that “(s)everal high-profile candidates have turned down the chance to run Boeing“–apparently looking at the opportunity less as a gift horse than as a bucking bronco they’d have a tough time riding if they took the company’s reins.

Among those refusing was Larry Culp, the Journal said, whose CEO job with airplane engine manufacture GE Aerospace made him the top contender. Also declining, the paper added, was aviation veteran and current Carrier Global boss David Gitlin, who asked to be removed from the list of prospects. The Journal noted questions are also being raised about possibly promoting the head of Boeing’s commercial airplane division, Stephanie Pope, to the top spot. Pope has been successful in various jobs at the company. But her financial background clashes with calls from major shareholders, airline customers, and outside observers to have the aviation giant headed by an engineer, just as it was during its glory days. Since then, a cadre of financially focused leaders have altered Boeing’s culture–prioritizing Wall Street expectations over safety, critics say–even before Calhoun took over at the start of 2020 in the wake of two deadly plane crashes.

Even as the search for his successor’s headwinds became public, Calhoun on Tuesday faced pointed questions about his own leadership in a sour day of questions in Washington, D.C. As he received hostile treatment from some members of the Senate Permanent Subcommittee on Investigations, the CEO’s efforts to own up to corporate shortcomings while promising to rectify shoddy manufacturing and safety standards failed to appease angry lawmakers. Many Senate questioners held him personally accountable for the January 737 MAX blowout and rash of other aircraft incidents in recent months and years.

“(F)rankly, sir, I think it’s a travesty that you are still in your job,” said Missouri Republican Josh Hawley, who accused Calhoun and his Boeing predecessors of “strip mining” the aviation giant to satisfy financial markets’ profitability demands. “Why haven’t you resigned?” One now obvious answer: There aren’t a lot of qualified, capable people willing to take the job. That’s especially true as Boeing’s problems keep spiraling.

Even before Calhoun got the chance to tell senators how the chastened company is working with the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) to root out and fix the failings in its production system, legislators revealed damaging new whistleblower claims. In those June 11 filings, quality assurance investigator Sam Mohawk asserted that the company’s 737 program had lost track of damaged components that he feared wound up being installed into new aircraft. He also said supervisors hid scores of other “non-conforming” parts—including large components like rudders and stabilizers–from on-site FAA inspectors, then retaliated against him for sounding the alert.

So much for Boeing learning from past mistakes. Indeed, assembly and inspection failings that led to the January 737 MAX side panel blowout already prompted the Department of Justice (DoJ) to reconsider pursuing criminal charges against Boeing. It will announce its decision by July 7, based on how compelling the evidence is that the company violated safety enhancement promises it made to avoid a trial over 737 MAX crashes in 2018 and 2019 that killed 346 people. Families of some of those victims of have pleaded with prosecutors to press charges, and were present during the Senate hearings Tuesday.

Having heard both Calhoun’s assurances that Boeing is now finally committed to getting its manufacturing house in order, and Mohawk’s allegations of continued haphazard practices, Connecticut Democrat Richard Blumenthal made it clear how he thought the DoJ should act.

“As a former federal prosecutor and state attorney general I think that the evidence is near-overwhelming to justify that prosecution,” Blumenthal said, claiming January’s side panel incident was simply one in a long line of outrages created by Boeing’s flippancy. “This past January, the facade quite literally blew off the hollow shell that had been Boeing’s promises to the world. And once that chasm was exposed, we learned that there was virtually no bottom to the void that lay below.” The string of problems, accidents, and accusations adds up to a nose-diving decline for one of the biggest and once most celebrated companies in U.S. history. For now, it’s up to Calhoun to figure out a way to keep the company aloft as it burns money trying to revamp its manufacturing system, while also struggling under an FAA-imposed production cap on the 737 MAX plane that’s seriously limiting its revenues. And the lame-duck CEO must keep leading corrective efforts while fending off attacks from virtually all sides, including possible federal criminal prosecution.