Boeing CEO to Leave as Regulators Step Up Airline Scrutiny

Dave Calhoun and Boeing board chair Larry Kellner will leave their jobs as the FAA announces stepped-up inspections of United Airlines, whose safety issues may overlap with Boeing’s manufacturing flaws.

Some aviation observers predicted continuing uproar over the January 5 blowout of an Alaska Airlines 737 MAX side panel at 16,000 feet would generate fundamental changes at Boeing. On Monday, those predictions proved prescient, as company CEO Dave Calhoun resigned following nearly three months of building pressure.

Boeing said Calhoun will leave the company at the end of the year, while the resignation of commercial airplane division director Stan Deal was immediate. Those moves were revealed after the heads of the company’s main airline clients last week demanded to meet with board chair Larry Kellner over continued fallout from the January 5 incident undermining their businesses.

Before that could take place, it was also announced Kellner himself would not seek re-election as chairman, lengthening the list of top executives losing their jobs to the crisis surrounding its trouble 737 MAX program. For the myriad business owners and managers who fly for work, the changes at the top of Boeing will have no immediate impact–and will possibly only serve to change the tone of headlines in the longer run. The actual safety of the craft is, and will doubtless remain, solid as ever, even if that’s been easy to forget of late.

Since the January 5 drama, Calhoun had been viewed by critics as symbolic of decades-long financial priorities blamed for undermining Boeing’s safety procedures. Profits and investor payout objectives that drove relentless cost-cutting were kept in place despite recurring accidents–including the 2018 and 2019 737 MAX crashes that killed nearly 350 people.

Calhoun was appointed CEO in the wake of those disasters, and the General Electric veteran was seen by detractors as a champion of Boeing’s continuing corporate culture of financial focus. Despite his repeated promises and moves to revamp safety measures since the Alaska Airlines incident, it now appears that widespread calls for Boeing to make a clean break with the past so the aircraft maker could to move forward were heard. Boeing also lost billions in business after the Federal Aviation Administration capped 737 MAX production levels for this year at 2023 levels, a measure imposed after the January 5 incident.

Pressure increased over the weekend with revelations that the FAA also placed United Airlines maintenance and repair procedures under intensified scrutiny following the recent flurry of mishaps involving Boeing craft in the carrier’s fleet. Those included a 777 losing a tire during takeoff; a 737 suffering an engine fire; another 737 found to have been missing an outer belly panel after landing; and jet experiencing a blocked rudder while taxiing back to the terminal.

According to a staff memo from United’s vice president of corporate safety, Sasha Johnson, that spree of incidents involving its planes will result in “more of an FAA presence in our operation as they begin to review some of our work processes, manuals and facilities.” That move was made, it added, following the “number of safety-related events in recent weeks [that] have rightfully caused us to pause and evaluate whether there is anything we can and should do differently.” Whether the increased FAA scrutiny of United, a huge Boeing customer, sealed the fate of Calhoun and Deal is unknown. What seems more certain is that any enhancements to Boeing production or airline maintenance safety in the wake of the overlapping events will only further enhance the industry’s statistically admirable security record–falling tires, blown side panels, and flaming engines notwithstanding.

Statistics indicate air travel remains an extraordinarily safe means of transport–especially in the U.S., where only five people have died in air accidents since 2009. According to the National Safety Council, that makes the odds of dying in as a passenger in a plane crash a 1 in 9,821 shot.