Boeing Gets FAA Timeout Amid Rising Pressure to Solve 737 Max Safety Failures

The headquarters for The Boeing Company is seen on January 31, 2024 in Arlington, Virginia.. Photo: Getty Images

Beleaguered aircraft maker Boeing won’t be jetting past the recent spate of troubles with its 737 Max program, but it will have to show it is changing its production safety culture at very high speed. The aviation giant on Wednesday heard from federal authorities it remains under intense pressure to correct failings in its safety procedures, and may even face legal penalties over the January 5 midair blowout of an aircraft side panel.

Boeing executives faced a long-simmering reckoning in a series of closed-door meetings with top Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) officials that put the company on a three-month clock to overhaul itself. The agency’s statement made it clear regulators had done most of the talking and remain intent on compelling Boeing to eradicate production security flaws that led to an Alaska Airlines 737 Max losing an emergency exit plug in midflight on January 5. The FAA gave the aircraft manufacturer 90 days to present a plan to resolve “systemic quality-control issues” that led to that incident and contributed to fatal plane crashes in 2018 and 2019.

FEATURED VIDEO An Inc.com Featured Presentation

“Boeing must commit to real and profound improvements,” FAA Administrator Mike Whitaker declared after the meeting. “Making foundational change will require a sustained effort from Boeing’s leadership, and we are going to hold them accountable every step of the way, with mutually understood milestones and expectations.” If that sounds like a regulator giving executives of one of the largest companies on earth a severe timeout, it’s because it was. And it was only one of the riot acts the company was read this week.

On Monday, a panel of experts delivered a report ordered by Congress in response to the 2018 and 2019 crashes that killed 346 people. The verdict of the yearlong investigation: A “disconnect between Boeing’s senior management and other members of the organization on safety culture” prevented the company from addressing slack safety attitudes and procedures in part responsible for the accidents.

In his comments, Whitaker made it clear the FAA expects Boeing to integrate those findings in its remedial plan and use it to help reboot its manufacturing procedures. “Boeing must take a fresh look at every aspect of their quality-control process and ensure that safety is the company’s guiding principle,” Whitaker said.

Even as it does, however, Boeing may find itself paying for its past unwillingness to fix production deficiencies–even after alarms over them had been sounded.

Around the same time company executives met with FAA officials, media reports revealed the Department of Justice is looking into the inspection failures that resulted in the January 5 Alaska Airlines incident. The aim is to determine whether those continued systemic failings violated the terms of a $2.5 billion deferred-prosecution agreement in 2021, which allowed Boeing to avoid criminal charges over the 2018 and 2019 crashes. Was there any encouraging news for Boeing and the 11,000 active suppliers involved in its annual $34 billion parts and assembly operation–more than 6,000 of which are small businesses? Some, but you’ll need to squint for it.

For starters, despite the FAA’s stern words and 90-day deadline for revamped safety procedures, regulators did not further tighten limits that cap Boeing’s 2024 737 Max production at last year’s levels–or halt them outright–in response to the panel’s report. The mere fact the company avoided that worst-case scenario sent its shares rising 3.2 percent.

Meanwhile, the decades-long refusal of Boeing top management to abandon profit and shareholder priorities in order to strengthen safety practices eroded by constant cost cutting now appears to be over. Far from the rush to return to business as usual following previous accidents, since the January 5 accident, Boeing executives are responding to angry feedback from airlines, passengers, legislators, and regulators with a new, change-minded attitude. “Boeing will develop the comprehensive action plan with measurable criteria that demonstrates the profound change that Administrator Whitaker and the FAA demand,” said company CEO Dave Calhoun. “Our Boeing leadership team is totally committed to meeting this challenge.”