Boeing Looks Back on a Turbulent Year

A year ago, a side panel on one of its 737 MAX planes blew off in midair, sending Boeing into a financial, industrial, and existential crisis.

For many Americans, January 6 will go down as the dark day in 2020 when a violent mob stormed the U.S. Capitol, seeking to prevent Congress from certifying Joe Biden’s presidential victory three months earlier. For aviation giant Boeing, the same date in 2024 will be cursed as the start of the company’s descent and continuing agony in corporate hell, after a side panel of one its 737 MAX planes blew off in midair the day before.

Passengers who were aboard that ill-fated Alaska Airlines flight a year ago will remember the terror of what turned out to be an unsecured door plug blowing out at 16,000 feet. They’ll also recall the miraculous luck of the 737 MAX‘s return to Portland International Airport without anyone aboard being seriously injured, although the gaping hole sucked out nearby unoccupied seats into the void. Most people will recall the January 6 headlines about the near tragedy. Outside observers, by contrast, still regard it as the terrible yet seemingly inevitable incident resulting from decades of Boeing’s prioritizing cost cuts and dividend payouts to investors over the safety of its aircraft. It was also the catalyst of a dire industrial and financial reckoning that now has the company fighting for its life. A succession of damaging revelations and reactions flowed directly from the Alaska Airlines drama.

FEATURED VIDEO An Inc.com Featured Presentation

First, a Federal Aviation Administration inquiry quickly uncovered systemic failings in Boeing’s manufacturing procedures—including pressure by management on assembly line workers to ignore safety risks on planes that management considered too time-consuming and expensive to correct. That prompted the FAA to order Boeing to carry out a total revamp of its production and quality control process. Awaiting that, the regulators also capped the company’s output of its best-selling 373 MAX planes to 38 units per month, far below the rate of 56 aircraft it had planned to build up to later this year. The result of that heavy industrial reform, combined with decreased output and income from the production cap, was a $33 billion loss for the first half of 2024 alone. That red ink increased to over $50 billion after additional write-offs, and an estimated $11.5 billion in lost business during a seven-week machinists’ strike that began in September.

But even before those financial woes were tallied up, Boeing suffered other self-inflicted misfortunes. In July, the aviation giant pleaded guilty to criminal charges that the shoddy manufacturing procedures that led to the Alaska Airlines incident resulted from its failure to respect an earlier agreement with U.S. prosecutors. That accord was struck with authorities after crashes of two 737 MAX planes in 2018 and 2019 killed 346 people. It was intended to allow the company to avoid prosecution in exchange for significantly improving its safety standards and inspections.



FAA inquiries after the Alaska Airlines scare discovered those improvements hadn’t occurred. As a result, the Department of Justice is still considering whether to prosecute the company for violating its obligations. Incidents with other Boeing models worsened the picture for the company. Those dysfunctions intensified the FAA’s scrutiny on management’s decades-long divestment of its formerly integrated suppliers. That in turn uncovered more evidence that company officials had pressured those spun-off businesses—and Boeing’s own assembly workers—to cut production times and costs at the expense safety.

Given the number and depth of these damning revelations, it’s still unclear whether Boeing will manage to end its continuing agony. If it fails to do so, however, it won’t be for lack of trying to turn things around. Last August, the company announced the appointment of aviation veteran and trained engineer Kelly Ortberg as CEO, replacing Dave Calhoun—the latest in a series of leaders from purely financial backgrounds. Ortberg, by contrast, vowed to restore Boeing’s former culture of manufacturing excellence and quality control. As part of that, the firm is proceeding with the reacquisition of major suppliers, including fuselage maker Spirit AeroSystems. Ortberg also started slimming the company by reducing headcount by 10 percent. Thus far, the roughly 17,000 jobs being cut have focused on middle-management positions, leaving the floor workers who make Boeing planes unscathed, despite their recent, bitter strike.

One result of that: Last month Ortberg said reintegration of suppliers; the multiplication of spot investigations to check for flaws; and incorporating employee criticism, suggestions, and warnings into procedures had already “significantly” reduced the potential for planes being delivered to customers with defects. According to reports, progress already achieved has led Boeing to plan on gradually increasing its current 737 MAX production of around 27 craft per month to the FAA’s cap of 38 jets later in 2025. With the regulator’s approval, the company will then try to triple its output per month to over 80 of the planes by 2027. Though still far off, the turnaround effort under Ortberg aims to restore the company’s badly needed income inflows, and possibly even return it to profitability in the mid-term. But as outgoing FAA administrator Mike Whitaker noted this month, Boeing’s long-term survival relies on correcting decades of bad judgment in prioritizing shareholder dividends over the soundness of its planes.