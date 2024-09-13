Boeing Machinists Strike After Rejecting Contract Proposal

The airplane maker already faces a host of serious challenges as it tries to repair a broken safety culture. The strike and union demands for higher wages further darkens its bleak financial situation.

Workers with picket signs outside the Boeing Co. manufacturing facility during a strike in Renton, Washington, US, on Friday, Sept. 13, 2024.. Photo: Getty Images

Boeing’s already formidable manufacturing and financial troubles just got worse. Late Thursday, a large majority of the company’s 33,000 machinists rejected a new contract proposal, and approved a strike action that started Friday. The walkout further disrupts already diminished commercial aircraft production rates, as well as income flows that the aircraft giant needs just to survive. The stoppage further complicates Boeing’s uphill push to repair its flawed safety inspection procedures, resume full-scale plane output, and finally turn years of losses back into profits before it is swamped by rising debt.

Well over 90 percent of Boeing machinists refused the company’s new contract offer and voted to strike, despite the urgings of their International Association of Machinist (IAM) union to accept the deal. The apparent reason for the organization’s encouragement was its appreciation that scandal-ravaged Boeing may have no margin for improving its proposed 25 percent rise in floor workers’ wages over the next four years.

Following the midair side panel blowout of one of its 737 MAX jets in January, the company suffered a cascade of revelations about the serious safety flaws that were responsible for it, as well as other incidents before and since. Those discoveries led the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) to cap Boeing’s production until a full revamp of its factory floor assembly procedures is complete. The resulting income drop generated first half losses of $33 billion, and increased its debt load to $60 billion in June. Boeing machinists downing their tools and halting production of new 737, 777 and 767 planes until their demands for a 40 percent pay increase over four years is met doesn’t help. Against that scenario, it’s hard to imagine how Boeing will keep the losses it piled up since 2018 from getting even worse. But the company won’t be alone in suffering from the stoppage.

In addition to airlines that have already had to work around delayed deliveries of new aircraft they orders for planned expansion of flight schedules, the walkout will also seriously undermine businesses in Boeing’s network of 12,000 suppliers. Around half of those are smaller companies that weathered previous disruptions arising from pandemic shutdowns and the ongong FAA cap on Boeing’s 737 output. Now they face an open-ended, strike-imposed shutdown that will further hamper their main customer’s production.

Hopes among small business owners that the strike may be resolved quickly look likely to be frustrated by large gaps between Boeing’s proposal and worker demands. For example, machinists said they rejected the plan in part because it eliminated habitual annual bonuses. But being deprived that usual income boost, they insisted, would automatically reduce the nominal 25 percent increase in pay Boeing accorded by at least four percent. Opponents of the deal also objected its new starting hourly wage of only $20 for newer hires, and similar minimum levels for more experienced positions that were considered too low. Many workers also don’t receive benefits that even local fast-food businesses offer their employees, critics of the plan contended.

“At Panda Express, they’re making as much as a grade-three mechanic,” Brandon Phelps, a former U.S. Air Force mechanic and current 737 assembly plant team leader, told the Seattle Times.

But there’s more than just dollars and cents motivating the overwhelming rejection of the new contract–including long memories and some bad blood. For starters, after unions approved a 2008 agreement that ended an eight-week strike costing the company $100 million a day, Boeing quickly announced it was building a new 787 Dreamliner assembly plant in South Carolina. The reasoning for that was lost on nobody. By locating the facility in the union-averse state, Boeing sought to cut organized labor out of its expanding production plans, and avoid future haggling on pay.

Were that not irking enough, in negotiating two extensions of the 2008 contract, Boeing extracted “concessions on wages and benefits, including replacing pensions with a defined-contribution plan,” according to the Wall Street Journal. Threats were also made to direct new plane production to nonunion plants if workers’ didn’t accept those two extensions.

Meanwhile, that brand of hard negotiating to cut costs, boost profits, and maximize shareholder returns became the hallmark of successive waves of top Boeing managers over the past few decades. In contrast to the earlier leadership ranks drawn from engineers and aircraft industry veterans, more recent generations of executives have largely been outsiders with financial backgrounds, who proritized profits over other considerations–including safety. Many aircraft industry experts now trace Boeing’s serious problems directly back to that c-suite emphasis on profits. Following deadly crashes of 737 MAX planes in 2018 and 2019–and this year’s side panel blowout at 16,000 feet–investigators discovered that the financial targets driving relentless cost-cutting were fulfilled at the expense of safety procedures. Boeing employees were also discouraged from reporting production flaws they’d discovered, and many were fired for sounding alarms that generated expensive, time-consuming repairs.

For those reasons, many current Boeing workers now find it unacceptable that their demands for better pay and treatment are being rebuffed as too expensive. That frustration has been accentuated by machinists and other assembly employees having to assume the heavy lifting of Boeing’s push to meet FAA-required safety procedure improvements. They aren’t alone vocing that sentiment.

Prior to the strike vote yesterday, National Transportation Safety Board chair Jennifer Homendy reminded Boeing that restoring its culture of safety–the requisite for its continued operation–relies on management enlisting full support of its assembly staff. “Unless they have a partnership with their workforce, a lot of these issues are not going to be fixed,” Homendy said just hours before machinists voted to reject Boeing’s contract proposal. “Right now, they have a workforce that doesn’t trust Boeing, that is afraid of retaliation. As long as that continues, which is really anti-aviation safety… they’re going to have problems.”

Kelly Ortberg–a trained engineer and aviation industry veteran who assumed Boeing’s CEO job last month with the mission of pulling the company out of its nosedive–appeared to acknowledge Homendy’s reasoning, as far as Boeing finanances allow. In an email to company employees earlier this week, Ortberg urged machinists not to allow their lingering resentment with previous management goad them into rejecting what he said was the best proposal the beleaguered company could make.

“I know the reaction to our tentative agreement with the IAM has been passionate,” Ortberg said, clearly anticipating the looming “no” vote. “I understand and respect that passion, but I ask you not to sacrifice the opportunity to secure our future together, because of the frustrations of the past.” What happens now? With picket lines forming, Boeing will look to resume negotiations with union officials–even though earlier comments by officials indicated they don’t have the means to improve on it. In addition to compiling losses and debt, the company’s stock price has lost 60 percent in value over the past five years–half of that since the January side panel blowout. Meanwhile, the company’s “credit rating has been downgraded to near ‘junk’ status,” according to CNN.

For their part, machinists are already warning if the walkout continues through Thanksgiving, the company may simply decide to close affected factories for the remainder of the year, the Seattle Times reported. Getting to that point, however, would seriously undermine the aircraft maker’s hopes of finally bouncing back–or even surviving.

Indeed, with its choices limited to the financially impossible and existentially unthinkable, Boeing may belatedly decide meeting machinists’ demands is the less dire of those options. The reason? CNBC reports that a Jefferies aerospace analyst has calculated a 30-day strike would cost the company $1.5 billion and risk serious damage to supplier businesses and supply chains. By contrast, it estimated the annual expenditures in accepting workers’ conditions would amount to around $900 million–but keep production and income moving as it reforms itself back to full capacity.