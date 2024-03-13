Boeing’s Bad News Dims Small Suppliers’ Hopes of Production Increases

As problems with the aircraft maker’s safety record pile up, many small businesses are left in the lurch by reduced 737 MAX production plans.

Securing a regular supplier role to a major international corporation must be a dream come true for most ambitious small business owners. But many small and medium-sized companies now integrated in Boeing’s annual $34 billion parts and assembly chain are likely experiencing a rude awakening after aviation authorities curbed the manufacturer’s 2024 production numbers. Along with the bad news that provoked that reduced output compiling each week, it may be a while before those suppliers will be sleeping soundly again.

Recent days have done little to settle the nerves of the over 6,000 small businesses in Boeing’s 12,000-strong supplier network. The procession of discouraging developments they’ve witnessed since a side panel blew off an ascending Alaska Airlines 737 MAX on January 5 has been unrelenting. Topping those was the Federal Aviation Administration’s (FAA) decision in late January to limit Boeing’s 2024 737 MAX production to 2023 levels until it feels confident that the inspection failings blamed for that midair incident have been definitively resolved.

The latest consequence of that order came on Tuesday, when Southwest Airlines echoed United’s earlier announcement it was scaling back planned flight schedules, pilot hires, and other activities. The reasons: The reduced number and uncertain delivery dates of 737 MAX planes they’d ordered. That coincided with reports that a Boeing 777 was forced to return to Sydney Tuesday because of a “maintenance issue,” just days after another 777 bound for Japan lost a wheel on takeoff. That’s not great for restoring the FAA’s faith in Boeing’s safety procedures, but there was worse news to come.

According to a New York Times report yesterday, the regulator’s long-awaited inspection of the company’s 737 MAX production facilities listed 33 failures out 89 processes audited, with another 13 at fuselage supplier Spirit AeroSystems. Among the most notable of those was the application of “liquid Dawn soap to a door seal ‘as lubricant in the fit-up process’,” and use of “a hotel key card to check a door seal,” the paper cited the report. And those were only the offenses on-site FAA inspectors personally witnessed.

The barely believable shortcomings might show up in some sort of black comedy. But in the real world, they simply darken the outlook of Boeing suppliers stuck in the ongoing production limitation, which seems unlikely to be lifted soon. Among those are the 600 veteran- and 850 women-owned companies that, as far back as 2016, were already receiving $5 billion worth of work as part of what Boeing describes as its “formal small business and supplier diversity program in place since 1951.” Boeing launched that progressive policy two years before the Small Business Administration was founded.

Indeed, with 2024 737 MAX output levels looking likely to stay fixed at last year’s reported 396 deliveries, suppliers will be left to their own devices juggling materials and schedules that were gauged to Boeing’s previous plans to increase production. Last October, Boeing announced 737 MAX manufacturing targets of 42 aircraft per month by December, then hiking output to average 52.5 planes monthly a full year later, and increasing production to a 57.7 aircraft monthly production rate in July 2025.

With 737 MAX deliveries making up the lion’s share of the 528 total planes Boeing handed off to clients in 2023, however, news of the FAA production limit after the Alaska Airlines incident already had observers worried about the effects on small business partners. “Many suppliers were counting on rate increases in 2024, 2025,” AeroDynamic Advisory aviation supply chain specialist Glenn McDonald told Reuters in January, noting the FAA cap came after previous disruptions caused by fatal 737 MAX crashes in 2018 and 2019. “Over the last three or four years even the trust of the supply base in Boeing’s rate announcements has been eroded.”