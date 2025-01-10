Booming Market for E-Commerce Returns Spurs an Acquisition by DHL

Huge volumes of returned goods from online purchases are inspiring legacy freight operators to buy specialized delivery companies, increasing their share of the growing business in buyer’s remorse.

It’s no secret that online shopping is a very, very big business, boosting sales of brick-and-mortar retailers and powering purely digital platforms like Amazon into the stratosphere. But surging remote purchases have also generated increasing volumes of product returns—a rising tide that many transport and delivery companies are moving to secure a bigger share of.

Courier giant DHL, announced Thursday it had acquired Inmar Supply Chain Solution to operate under its DHL Supply Chain unit and grab a larger share of that growing reverse flow of goods. The company said the pairing would make it the “largest provider of reverse logistics” services in North America. That status presumably means it will now command the biggest slice of the steadily expanding business pie of transporting goods sent back by online shoppers. How big is that e-commerce torte? Last year an estimated $890 billion worth of goods were returned by people suffering buyer’s remorse—or deciding they only needed one of the three different colored pairs of pants they ordered.

That volume of items represented nearly 17 of all U.S. digital sales in 2024, and was way up from $247 billion worth of returns in 2023. Those flows appear set to continue growing, since the increasing percentage of purchases being shipped back have now doubled since 2019. Still, those amounts pale to the $1.24 trillion in U.S. online buys rung up in 2023. DHL’s acquisition of return specialist Inmar Supply Chain Solution is clearly an effort to capture a bigger share of that reverse flow action—and broaden the company’s position in an expanding area of transport and logistics. It’s also a somewhat belated response to rival United Parcel Service 2023 purchase of Happy Returns for $465 million.

“The strategic growth opportunities that the returns market brings will enhance the success of DHL Supply Chain,” said Patrick Kelleher, CEO of DHL Supply Chain, North America in a press release. “This acquisition strengthens our existing capabilities, allowing us to offer our customers a single-source solution for their entire supply chain, including the critical and complex area of returns management.” Why are the rising number of online purchase returns? They’re largely the result of retailers have introduced easy, fast, and often free options for sending back items bought and ultimately not wanted. In addition to objects that either didn’t fit or meet expectations getting that heave-ho treatment, e-shoppers also have exploited the generous return policies by ordering several versions of the same items, knowing it would cost nothing to ship the less pleasing multiples back.

Or cost them nothing, that is. According to a recent Wall Street Journal article, “companies lose some 50 (percent) of their margin on returns when accounting for the cost of initially selling the item plus processing the return.” That has led some online retailers to tighten their policies and dissuade the baked-in send-backs. Those moves have also sought to battle the over $100 billion that U.S. retailers lost to fraud during returns last year—representing nearly 14 percent of all goods sent back.