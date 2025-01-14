Bourbon Makers Face Post-Pandemic Hangover as Consumption Declines

After drinking surged during the pandemic and sent demand skyrocketing, U.S. bourbon makers now face sliding consumption rates and lower sales, hitting small distillers hardest.

It’s far from party time for producers and retailers of alcoholic beverages, as consumption across the U.S. continues to drop after the drinking boom that bubbled up during and just after the pandemic. But that pinch is particularly painful for bourbon distillers—especially smaller spirit makers—whose longer production and investment curves have left them with swelling supplies, shrinking demand, and heightened uncertainty.

A host of factors encouraged people of all age groups to cut back on the tippling that took off during seemingly endless lockdowns—and prolonged celebrating when those ended. Since then, increasingly dire medical warnings about the negative effects of booze, bountiful attitude-adjustment options like cannabis-based products, flavorful nonalcoholic beverages, and strengthening public priorities on good health have contributed to the decline in consumption of distilled and fermented drinks. According to data published in a Washington Post report, U.S. sales by volume of all libations dropped 2.8 percent during the first seven months of 2024. That extended declines in consumption that began in 2023—the first in almost 30 years. Meanwhile, polls have found all categories of respondents saying they’ve cut back on drinking, with younger people in particular slashing their spending. Now, bourbon makers are finding themselves higher and drier in that ebbing tide.

According to The Wall Street Journal, volume sales of “U.S. whiskey—including bourbon, Tennessee, and rye—dropped 1.2 (percent) in 2023,” with that shrinkage accelerating to 4 percent during the first nine months of last year. That has left distillers with increasingly large stocks on their hands. Those include top-dollar brands that until only recently sold out in just days, but which now struggle to find buyers even at discounted prices. That’s a problem for all bourbon producers, but is particularly painful for smaller distillers. The biggest reason for that is the aging process that extends the time required before taking bourbon to market compared with other goods. Downturns not only mean distilleries may be stuck with product reserves made with considerable investment several years earlier. The current drop in demand also makes accurately estimating future production volumes even more difficult than usual.

“It is bourbon—there is no right here and now,” Tom Bard, co-founder of the Bard Distillery in Graham, Kentucky, told the Journal. “You’re trying to forecast the market five, six, 10 years down the road.” Complicating planning further is the current hangover from the pandemic boozing boom. The surge in sales of all alcoholic beverages led lots of new, smaller businesses to launch distilling and brewing companies between 2020 and 2023. As that additional supply poured into the wider market, many of their recently founded producers also quickly responded to weakening demand by reducing the quality of their bourbon—including time for aging it.

As a result, today’s glut of bourbon includes large volumes of those cheaper varieties, rivaling distillers that remain dedicated to maintaining their traditional product standards—and the higher prices those generate. “The bourbon boom brought a tremendous amount of money into the industry and a lot of that was for the wrong reasons,” Ken Lewis, owner of the Newport, Kentucky-based New Riff Distilling company, told the Journal. “We’re in a very serious correction right now that is perhaps overdue … In some ways, it’s good riddance.” Those shifts mean smaller producers with limited financial resources are having a harder time riding out lower demand and higher competition from lower-quality makers. That bind resulted in a rise in craft distillery closures last year. Surviving bourbon makers are now trying to resist the economic pinch of reduced sales and income, and the need to invest today in future supplies at a time when demand forecasts are especially challenging.

How could things get worse? Try the tariffs President-elect Donald Trump has threatened to slap on many, if not all imports into the country. Those are expected to generate retaliatory duties on U.S. exports, just as a 2022 agreement that suspended a planned 50 percent European Union levy on American whiskeys is set to expire in March. That EU threat was made in response to tariffs on European steel Trump imposed in 2018. But Trump’s current plan is to extend those duties to all imports, and all countries.