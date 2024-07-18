Burger Chain Red Robin Takes a Middle Road on Bargains

The sit-down premium burger chain pivots from an earlier profit-sapping discounting drive to hold prices on premium entrees, while offering bottomless broccoli and other, cheaper sides.

The restaurant sector continues to struggle with waning foot traffic and reduced spending on eating out. As chain owners move to compensate for spending cutbacks by inflation battered consumers, they’re largely choosing between two strategies: lowering prices to bring penny-pinching diners back, or offering increased value at the same cost. Which is more effective? Red Robin Gourmet Burgers is betting there’s a sweet spot between those opposing approaches.

Debate over whether discounting meals or offering bargains through superior quality or portion sizes surged to the fore last month. It came as fast-food chains like Burger King, KFC, and Wendy’s introduced discounted menus to lure back budget-minded customers who stayed away as inflation drove price increase on menus. That was the objective behind McDonald’s $5 value offer, which reportedly is succeeding in stimulating increased traffic to its locations.

But Rick Cardenas, CEO of Darden Restaurants, which owns the Olive Garden and LongHorn Steakhouse brands, refuses to go that route. He told CNBC his brands’ comparatively modest price hikes over the previous year meant they could stand pat on menus now. Darden chains have joined other casual or higher-end restaurants trying to entice more customers from choosing fast-food options by offering better quality food, larger servings, and sit-down dining experiences. Doubling down on that strategy, Darden announced on Wednesday it’s buying the 101-outlet Tex-Mex restaurant chain Chuy’s for $605 million. That addition to its portfolio comes scarcely a year after Darden acquired the upper-end brand Ruth’s Chris Steak House. Chew on that, five buck menus.

Enter, dining room right, Red Robin, which believes a middle road between the two approaches will prove even more effective.

According to a Wall Street Journal report this week, the 500-plus restaurant chain is pursuing a hybrid strategy of offering higher priced and better quality main dishes paired with an all-you-can-eat offer on 30 side orders. Those include beverages, salads, coleslaw, Yukon chips, mac and cheese for kids, desserts, and a variety of its “bottomless” fries. That’s backed by the chain’s $3 million marketing campaign, which launched in March to promote the “bottomless” option to cutting menu prices. The Journal noted Red Robin suffered steep business declines during a discounting offensive under previous management, which resulted in lower quality meals, diminished wait staffs and service, and dwindling profits.

Under new leadership, which took over about 18 months ago, the chain improved its ingredients and meal preparation, and increased dining room service headcounts. That’s resulted in better value on customers plates, and increased attention from serving staff.

To pay for that, the paper said, Red Robin has found huge operational savings–especially in its supply chains. That’s now returning dividends in more diners. Though customer flows decreased during its former focus on steep discounting, signs indicate pivot to quality and value is attracting them back. Comparable revenues at its restaurants for the first five weeks of its second quarter in 2024 showed a 0.3 percent increase compared to the same period the previous year. How does Red Robin’s strategy work? It effectively gives away considerable volumes of drinks and side orders–items that require inexpensive ingredients and little or no preparation. That’s the polar opposite of Red Lobster’s disastrous all-you-can-eat shrimp and lobster offers, which generated big losses that contributed to the chain’s recent bankruptcy filing.

Once customers visit Red Robin restaurants and take up those bargains–deals many diners now insist on before buying anything–they’re almost certain to order pricier, higher-margin entrees to go with their “bottomless” extras. Guess how the math works out for Red Robin.