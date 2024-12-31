Business Owners Face 2025 Minimum Wage Hikes—Here’s Where, and How Much

The New Year’s hourly base pay increases will add to the paychecks of 9.2 million workers in 23 states and 65 cities in 2025, bumping up business owners’ labor costs by $5.7 billion.

While there are a lot of reasons to toast the arrival of 2025 at midnight Wednesday, it’s unlikely many small business owners will cheer one change the new year will bring in scores of U.S. states and localities: the minimum wage hikes that come into effect Jan. 1.

Topping up hourly minimum pay has become a New Year’s tradition in many places, and 2025 is no exception. On January 1, 21 states and 48 cities and counties will receive increased base pay for the lowest earning employees. An additional two states and 17 municipalities will follow suit later in the year. Though the sizes of these hourly wage bumps differ significantly, they’ll collectively put an additional $5.7 billion into the pockets of 9.2 million working people, according to the progressive Economic Policy Institute (EPI) think tank. California, Colorado, and Washington will implement some of the largest rises in hourly minimum pay. After voters rejected a ballot proposal in November to raise the lowest legal wage to $17 per hour, the Golden State is nudging its current base remuneration from $16 to $16.50. But dozens of California cities—especially those in the brutally expensive Bay Area—are increasing municipal minimums to well above $17 per hour, with some surpassing $19.

In Colorado, a handful of localities will lift base pay, including “Denver, where the minimum wage will be $18.81 an hour in 2025” the EPI noted. The state’s Boulder County is committed to increasing its hourly minimum to $25, though employees will have to wait until 2030 for incremental rises to reach that level. Awaiting that, the Washington municipality of Tukwila will set the U.S. minimum wage record of $21.10 per hour as it rings in 2025. Seattle is raising its hourly base pay from $19.97 to $20.76 on January 1, as it scraps the current rule adopted in 2015. That has allowed Seattle-based companies with less than 500 employees to pay workers only $17.25. However, the $2.72 difference with the full $19.97 minimum wage had to be compensated either through equal or higher sums earned by employees in average hourly tips, or in employer contributions to their medical benefits.

With the new hourly base pay rule ending that exemption, Seattle business owners are now facing a de facto $3.85 hourly pay boost to their lowest earning staffers. “It will be quite difficult to pass on that increase to the guests,” TT Inoue, corporate manager of Shiro’s Sushi restaurant told Seattle TV station KOMO. “We are planning to go for the service charge system instead of the tipping system starting next year. I hear that other restaurants are also moving to the service charge system instead of the tipping system, and that is probably the only way to sustain the business.” Not everyone is sure even that will work.

“If the tide rises too fast, all you do is end up drowning,” Charlie Anthe, owner of Moshi Moshi Sushi, said of Seattle’s big minimum wage increase when speaking with KOMO. “This isn’t a rising tide, this is a tsunami.” If it becomes too difficult to tread water in Seattle, Tukwila, Denver, and myriad California cities, business owners swamped by labor costs might consider relocating to Ohio. Though the Buckeye State is increasing its minimum hourly wage in 2025, that $10.45 to $10.70 base rise is merely an adjustment for inflation. And according to the EPI’s Family Budget Calculator, even that slightly higher level of remuneration isn’t nearly enough for most Ohioans to get by.



“(T)here is no county where an Ohio worker can earn less than $17.73 an hour and maintain a modest, but adequate, standard of living,” the EPI said in its recent analysis of the 2025 base pay increases—and the benefits they offer despite pains to business owners they inflict. “The January 1 increases show that the minimum wage continues to be a powerful tool for combating racial and gender wage disparities, supporting working families, and reducing poverty… Further, higher minimum wages help working people with a range of education levels and at different points in their lives and careers.”