Business Tax Rates May Decide Owners’ Presidential Votes

Although culture war topics dominate the headlines in the run-up to next November’s elections, business owners may ultimately tune out debates about hot-button issues and focus on the subject that most directly hits their bottom lines. There’s a huge difference in the corporate tax policies put forth by presumptive GOP challenger and former president Donald Trump and incumbent Joe Biden, amounting to as much as $1 trillion.

For all their clashing positions on every other issue, the corporate tax rates each candidate supports may be the factor that sways many business leaders’ votes. The choice in that regard is clear: Trump says he’ll cut the current 21 percent rate to 20 percent–some Republicans want to slice it to 15 percent–while Biden says he’ll raise it to 28 percent.

FEATURED VIDEO An Inc.com Featured Presentation

So if retaining as much of your company’s profit to further grow the business is your predominant consideration in voting next November, the decision looks pretty obvious. But if factors like the deficit, labor markets, and free flowing global trade affect how you’ll cast your ballot, the equation quickly gets more complicated. For starters, according to a Monday Wall Street Journal report, each point added to, or subtracted from the current 21 percent tax rate represents $130 billion in increased or decreased government revenues. The total gap between the Trump and Biden proposals amounts to a whopping $1 trillion. With the U.S. public debt now standing at nearly $34.6 trillion, that difference is no piddling sum–especially to the future generations left working to pay it off.

But in addition to affecting the health of the national treasury, higher or lower corporate tax rates may affect companies, employees, and consumers in other ways.

The Business Roundtable lobbying group, which largely draws its membership from major corporations, is spending at least $10 million in an effort to keep the rate at 21 percent or lower. It argues increased taxes create added costs to companies that undercut their competitiveness with foreign rivals. Those expenses, it adds, are ultimately passed along to the public in the form of job cuts or salary reductions for employees, and higher prices for consumers. “Making the assumption that companies are big and strong and they can absorb this, that’s kind of naive in terms of what will actually happen,” Proctor & Gamble CEO and Business Roundtable member Jon Moeller told the Associated Press, discussing the $2.2 trillion in taxes the Biden proposal would generate over a decade. “It’s a societal impact.”

Perhaps, but there are counterarguments to why hiking corporate taxes might not be as counterproductive or outlandish as opponents contend.

For starters, Biden’s 28 percent proposal still falls well short of the 35 percent rate companies were paying when Trump took office in 2017. Their current 21 percent level, meanwhile, represents just 8 percent of total projected U.S government revenues over the next decade, the Journal notes. That doesn’t strike some observers as sufficient or fair, given the outsize influence bigger corporations play in economic and political life–and the equally large dividends those businesses can pay to shareholders. Still, raising corporate taxes to 28 percent–that is, exactly halfway back to their 35 percent level under the Obama Administration–will probably be a tough sell to business owners. That’s especially true with smaller companies, which don’t have the deep pockets and strong cashflows of Business Roundtable members. Yet even they have other considerations to factor into their voting decisions that go beyond the the always hated tax topic.

Trump’s friendlier stance on corporate taxes, for example, is accompanied with promises to impose tariffs on a vast array of imports. Those would not only make most foreign raw materials and products more expensive ​for U.S. businesses, but would almost inevitably provoke retaliatory measures from overseas markets, adding to the cost of American exports.

Tit-for-tat tariff policies could also risk provoking a global trade war that hurts everyone by jacking up the prices in worldwide trade. Another potential concern is Trump’s proposal to severely restrict both illegal and legal immigration–a measure that could curb the flow of workers that many employers rely on for help amid tight post-pandemic labor markets.