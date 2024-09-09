Businesses Take a Breather Ahead of Fed Rate Decision, Election

Despite recent Wall Street losses driven by investor fears of economic tanking, companies are playing it far cooler on hiring and major decisions while awaiting clarity on interest rates and other key issues.

As U.S. stock indexes started the week clawing back some of their recent losses, observers may wonder what restored the confidence of investors who just seven days ago were wigging out over fears of a looming recession. Perhaps they spent the weekend talking to the nation’s business owners, who on the whole appear a lot more calm, clear-eyed, and rational about the U.S. economy than the Wall Street crowd.

Major stock market indexes rose between 1 percent and 1.3 percent during Monday morning trading, after suffering declines of between 2.9 percent and 5.8 percent last week. Like even bigger plunges at the start of August, last week’s big selloffs came largely in response to official data showing modest rises in unemployment, and somewhat lower job creation numbers than earlier forecasts. The conclusion many investors drew from those figures was the economy’s robust two-year run had come to an end, and recession had drawn near. Proof of that, they reasoned, was that proactive companies had already begun cutting staffing and were cancelling hiring plans in anticipation of the slowdown.

Today, that outlook reversed itself once again. What changed? It may be that mercurial traders harnessed their strong flight reflexes in response to both real and imagined adversity, and reconsidered the current labor and economic situation from another angle. Rather than slowing employment activity presaging a general tanking of the nation’s businesses and trade, it may instead indicate that companies are biding their time until certain shifting variables settle into place–including, perhaps, some hysterical Wall Street gyrations that caused everyone to pause and gape last week.

“Employers in America want to hire more workers,” a recent CNN report described that alternative analysis of where the jobs and the economy are heading. “Just not right now.”

Why the hesitation? First off companies share Wall Street’s other main preoccupation these days: the extend to which the Federal Reserve lowers interest rates when it meets September 18–a cut now generally considered certain. Businesses want to know how much cheaper it will be to borrow money to fuel any expansion plans after that decision. That’s especially true of small and medium-sized company owners, who often rely on short-term credit to finance growth plans to a greater degree than corporations.

Waiting to see if the Fed moves on rates–and whether it opts for a quarter-point cut or a more dramatic half-point reduction–is common sense for entreprenuers before they commit to any major investments or hiring new workers. After all, it’s a matter of weeks, or even days, before they get an answer.

“Many companies are saying they have lots of growth opportunities, they want to open a new location, get a new warehouse, get a new truck, but they can’t do any of that stuff right now because interest rates are too high,” job posting site ZipRecruiter’s chief economist Julia Pollak told CNN. “The investment would be too costly. It’s just a temporary holding pattern.” Once the extent of the anticpated interest rate cut is announced, however, economists and labor experts say it may take another couple of months for owners planning to grow their businesses to act. That, too, is logical.

Given the vastly divergent positions of presidential candidates Donald Trump and Kamela Harris on virtually every topic, companies may wait until the November election nears–or passes–before making their next big moves.

Big companies will want to know if they’ll benefit from further corporate tax cuts Trump has proposed–possibly down from the current 21 percent to 15 percent. Similarly, small businesses will want a better idea of whether the various tax breaks and other forms of support Harris has pledged for modest-sized enterprises are likely to become White House policies. And everyone will want to know if the major tariffs Trump has pledged will increase costs on imported goods, or remain largely where they stand under a Harris presidency. Those calculations are just as important to entrepreneurs launching or growing startups as they are for huge companies considering large recruiting campaigns. Too bad if that reasoning doesn’t match Wall Street’s preferences.

“When there’s more clarity about the future, businesses are more confident in making these kinds of decisions,” Sean Snaith, director of the Institute for Economic Forecasting at the University of Central Florida, told CNN.

Financial markets appear to be reading job numbers from an entirely different perspective than business managers. Investors want the big hiring statistics paired with ultra-low unemployment rates characteristic of strong economic growth–and stock rises–of the post-pandemic era. But rather than viewing slowing recruitment figures and the current, historically modest, 4.2 percent unemployment rate as fearful signs the economy is nearing recession, business leaders may be enjoying a brief period of returning calm and stability. Unlike stock market traders, bosses still vividly remember the difficulty, even urgency of finding, hiring, and retaining employees who’d grown prone to switching jobs within the highly fluid labor markets between 2022 and last year.

“We’re seeing less frenzy in terms of hiring and job openings, but we’re not seeing meaningful layoffs,” Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said Saturday during a speech in Texas, according to CNBC. “I’m attentive to downside risk now on the employment side, but what I think we’re seeing, and hope we will continue to see, is a good, solid economy.”

Indeed, far from sharing Wall Street’s jitters over formerly employee-friendly labor flexibility returning closer to pre-pandemic levels of tension, LPL Financial chief economist Jeffrey Roach said the current job market may be just what people have been hoping for the past year. That scenario, he said, is the long-awaited soft economic landing coinciding with higher interest rates finally bringing inflation down, but without sacrificing employment as has often been the case in the past. “The labor market is cooling at a measured pace,” Roach told Reuters. “Businesses are still adding to payrolls but not as indiscriminately. The Fed will likely cut by 25 basis points and reserve the right to be more aggressive in the last two meetings of the year.”