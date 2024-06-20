California Laws Fighting Junk Fees Get a Look in Other U.S. States

A new law going into effect July 1 requires businesses to list service, cleaning, and other added fees as part of total prices consumers see on menus, displays, and room listings.

The addition of surreptitious extra charges on top of already displayed prices will soon be illegal in California, under a law requiring them to be listed so customers know beforehand exactly what they’ll be paying for goods and services. While this practice may have helped many companies, consumers hate those expensive surprises–and they are now getting a boost from lawmakers in several states moving toward bans on so-called junk fees.

The first state officially prohibiting these gotcha charges, routinely added by car rental companies, restaurants, hotels, bars, ticket vendors, and even people renting short-term housing is–where else?–California. Under laws going into effect July 1, companies selling goods or services must disclose all extra mandatory fees that are currently added on top of prices consumers see on menus, displays, ads, or online listings before ordering or making reservations. State Senator Bill Dodd, a Bay Area Democrat, said when the legislation was passed in October, that it was an attempt to get rid of “dishonest junk fees that are tacked onto seemingly everything … that boost corporate profits at the expense of those who can least afford it.”

Does that sound like something only a state that recently raised the minimum wage for fast food workers from $16 to $20 per hour would impose? Think again. Minnesota has passed an anti-junk fee law that will come into force next year, and five other states are considering similar legislation. In April the Federal Trade Commission held hearings on its proposed regulation cracking down on so-called “drip pricing.” That followed President Joe Biden’s broadside on hidden fees in his March State of the Union Address, saying their costs “make it harder for you to pay your bills or afford that family trip.”

California’s offensive against added charges is advancing under two different laws. The first applies to businesses including restaurants, car rental companies, and bars. The second zeroes in specifically on hotels and short-term rental properties–which, as anyone who has booked a home or condo knows, load on a laundry list of fees beyond the rental rate.

Indeed, the increasing creativity–and audacity–that’s led to a vast increase in these fees proved instrumental in the law’s conception. “Earlier this year I was charged a destination fee at a hotel,” said California State Representative Marc Berman, a Silicon Valley Democrat who authored the second law. “It’s a hotel. Being a destination isn’t a special add-on, it’s literally the essence of a hotel.”

Oh, the magic of sarcasm. But Berman wasn’t alone in waxing incredulous about hidden fees.

In its report Wednesday on California’s looming law, the New York Times quoted San Diego tech executive Samir Bhavnani, who booked a room at a desert resort hotel–then discovered a $300 charge for air-conditioning added to the price he’d been quoted. “This is Palm Springs,” Bhavnani told the paper. “I expect every place to have air-conditioning like they have running water.”

It’s precisely those kinds of unexpected, nonnegotiable charges that businesses covered by the law must quote in prices up front, before customers commit to purchases. Some aren’t waiting for the July 1 deadline, or limiting their transparency efforts to the Golden State.

The Times says hotel chains including Choice, Hilton, and Marriott already include extra charges in their total room prices nationwide, on all their displays and internet platforms. Airbnb, meanwhile, now offers an option on its listings pages allowing people to toggle between pure rental and all-in costs. In contrast to European Union regulations, the Golden State’s law doesn’t require taxes to be included in total prices to be paid. California customers will still get that extra, unpleasant, jolt when the bill arrives, courtesy of the state.

Do the new laws mean California’s famously progressive policies create another obstacle to doing business? Maybe not entirely–or at least without some waffling.