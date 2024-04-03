California’s $20 an Hour Fast Food Wage Gives Business Owners Indigestion

The state’s new law boosting the minimum wage for fast food workers is provoking price hikes and complaints since it took effect Monday.

Fast food wages in California rose to a minimum $20 an hour on Monday, and it’s proving tough for both franchise owners and small restaurateurs to swallow the results. Those entrepreneurs are adjusting to a law that mandates a 25 percent increase in the minimum rate paid to fast food employees. They are also trying to figure out exactly who is required to apply a legal measure with criteria, complexity, and sometimes puzzling provisions that are difficult to digest.

Since Monday’s application of AB 1228–the California bill signed into law last September that requires a $20 hourly minimum wage for fast food workers, above the $16 rate for other employees–business owners have been grappling with its impact. Even without its confounding complexities of just which companies are covered, the measure has lots for affected entrepreneurs to dislike, especially the hefty increase in labor costs. Restaurant chains like McDonald’s, Wingstop, Jack in the Box, and Chipotle have already said they’ll be forced to pass those costs on to customers through price hikes–which won’t excite diners, either.

Some establishments have already begun doing so. Reports say menu increases already range from a quarter per item to almost two bucks for what the New York Post reported was one Burger King’s “Texas Double Whopper meal (that) cost $15.09 on March 29, but surged to $16.89 on April 1.” Those augmentations seek to offset what the National Owners Association of McDonald’s franchisees estimated will be $250,000 in additional labor costs at each affected restaurant. Scott Roderick, who owns 18 Golden Arches locations, told CNN he raised prices from 5 percent to 7 percent in the past few months in anticipation of the extra expenses.

“As a business owner, when you’re dealing with this kind of extraordinary overnight change–you know, a 25 (percent) increase in wages–(no) stone has to remain unturned,” Roderick told the channel, saying there was no other option but to pass the expense to diners. “(W)e have looked at price, although I can’t charge $20 for a Happy Meal. My customers‘ appetite to absorb menu board prices is not unlimited.“

Roderick is hardly alone in that bind. The new California law affects about 30,000 restaurants, raising wages for about 557,000 of the state’s estimated 726,600 fast food employees. Critics warn there will probably be fewer of those workers left because of the pay boost. Indeed, several pizza chains announced layoffs of nearly 2,000 delivery drivers ahead of the increase, with others possibly on the way. Why are pizzerias moving fast to counter the law’s consequences–and just what qualifies as a fast food business? Some owners continue to mull these questions as they calculate the new law’s potential impact.

According to San Francisco news site SFGate, the measure affects eateries with “more than 60 franchises nationwide” that serve prepaid food and drinks intended for offsite consumption. While that would appear to exempt independent or small chain operators, it can apply to “ice cream shops or boba or coffee spots” meeting those criteria. Unless, of course, those are covered by an exemption for food providers operating within “another business, like an airport or hotel.” Does that include malls?

If you’re not confused yet, consider the detail about bread–the kind that gets eaten, not paid to staff. “Restaurants that sell bread as a ‘stand-alone menu item’ are exempt from the new wage law so long as that bread was made inside the restaurant, and so long as that bread item weighs at least half a pound after it cools,” SFGate reported the day after the April 1 minimum wage increase. “That means restaurants that sell muffins, croissants, scones, rolls, or buns as standalone items do not qualify for the exemption unless they also sell bread that weighs at least half a pound.”

But only “after it cools,” the site stipulates–and is made in-house, not brought in raw from a supplier to be baked upon order.

Whether it’s the cost or complexity of the measure, California fast food and convenience restaurant owners are understandably unhappy. Even those smaller business owners not obliged to pay the wage increase complain they now risk losing valuable staff leaving for an additional $4 an hour that larger employers are legally bound to pay. For now, most entrepreneurs speaking out against the new law are directing their ire to its political authors, whom some say are ignorant or don’t care about its real-life consequences to their businesses. Alex Johnson, who owns a total of 10 Cinnabon and Auntie Anne’s baked goods locations in San Francisco, warns that workers and Californian customers will wind up losing out in the end, because owners like himself could get fed up with the state’s costly blend of regulations and move elsewhere.

“We have a very finite set of economic conditions that need to be met for us to make money … (a)nd certainly, this bill has cast doubt [as] to whether we can continue in this state,” Johnson told Fox Business in a Tuesday interview. “I’ve already started to invest in the neighboring state of Nevada, where there just isn’t so much regulation, there aren’t so many different types of people telling you how to run your business.”