Can Founder Kevin Plank’s Return to Under Armour Defy the ‘Boomerang CEO’ Odds?

The Under Armour founder’s return to the company’s helm puts him in the ranks of prodigal CEOs, whose famous success cases are fewer than those that fail.

Can Kevin Plank do for sports garment company UnderArmour what Steve Jobs famously did for Apple, returning to the startup he founded in 1996 after a decade in exile? Perhaps, but Wall Street clearly has doubts. It sent the company’s share price down 10 percent in response to Wednesday’s announcement of Plank joining the ranks of “boomerang CEOs“–a cohort of business leaders associated with both great successes and many failures.

Nobody expects Plank to repeat Job’s legendary 1997 achievement of returning to a struggling Apple, which he co-founded in 1976, and turning it around into a $2.6 trillion tech industry beacon. Plank returns to the CEO post he voluntarily left in 2019, replacing Stephanie Linnartz as the head of the business he created in 1996.

FEATURED VIDEO An Inc.com Featured Presentation

His mission? Reinvigorating UnderArmour’s brand growth, which has slowed since the pandemic, He’ll be transitioning back from a much closer place–Plank remained connected to the company as board executive chair. Plank’s homecoming is therefore more similar to Starbuck’s Howard Schultz or Twitter’s Jack Dorsey before it became X. Wall Street’s less than warm welcome nothwithstanding, Blank’s initiation to the “boomerang CEO” club puts him in elite company. Successful returning chief execs include Disney’s Bob Iger, Superdry’s Julian Dunkerton, computer entrepreneur Michael Dell, Michael Bloomberg, Open AI’s Sam Altman, and soon-to-IPO social media company Reddit’s chief Steve Huffman. But not all bounce-back attempts work out as well as those examples–think of Jerry Yang’s Yahoo reboot, or the abbreviated second stint of A.G. Lafley at Proctor & Gamble.

Whether they’re successes or failures, those are examples current small company owners should contemplate, according to a new poll by entrepreneurial and startup news site Sifted. It found nearly half of the founders surveyed “say they’re considering quitting their startup this year.”

That 49 percent of business and job creators who said they were mulling giving up described feeling “broken” and “exhausted” by myriad adversities. Those included increasing fund-raising difficulties, relentless rises in materials and labor costs, and continued shifts and uncertainties in the pandemic’s wake. Another 61 percent said they’d consider the possibility of leaving their companies. Around 45 percent of founders ranked their mental health as “bad” or “very bad,” undermined by high stress and anxiety levels that 85 percent and 75 percent reported having experienced respectively over the previous year. Despite that pronounced temptation to leave the companies respondents founded–or shutting them down entirely–the grit often seen as a characteristic of entrepreneurs makes it unlikely that most will. But as Blank’s return shows, some founders do walk away–but without shutting the door to return for good.

A 2020 MIT Sloan School of Business Management report examining typical “boomerang CEO” scenarios can provide clues on when that trip back to the top is a good idea for departed company owners–and more frequently, when it’s not.

The study noted founders are almost always called back to already seriously degraded business conditions–or, in the case of Apple in 1996, with bankruptcy looming. In some instances, like Schultz’s return to Starbucks, a rebound can be engineered by returning to founding strategies that had made the startup successful in the first place. But with Iger–and now Plank–a returning leader’s dimmed prospects are less the fault of new management and more the result of formidable economic, tech, social, or consumer behavioral factors requiring visionary thinking by prodigal CEOs to take a company in a new direction. And that, the MIT Sloan authors say, rarely emerges.

“These changes are especially pronounced and problematic in dynamic and fast-changing industries–in which boomerang CEOs performed much worse, per our data–as the value of the boomerang CEO’s accumulated experience depreciates much more quickly,” the MIT Sloan paper said. “Our data and analysis suggest that boomerang CEOs may be either unable or unwilling to make necessary strategic changes when they return to lead the companies they founded. The unexpected outcome is that they often end up hurting the company instead of helping it.”

Potential backers of billionaire Adam Neumann’s efforts to return to the WeWork helm might want to take note. Another recurring factor of returning founder or ex-CEO situations, the study said, was inadequate planning for or training of successors–a shortcoming original bosses themselves may have been responsible for. For that reason, authors of the report advise current business owners to think long and hard and set a definitive course for the future before stepping down.