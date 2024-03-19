Can Open Banking Increase Small-Business Access to Financing?

One of the biggest challenges for smaller and medium-sized companies is getting access to capital needed to expand their businesses or bridge tight cash flow cycles. Working with traditional banks can be slow, laborious, and — in the worst cases — futile. But entrepreneurs now have another option: open banking, which may speed up and simplify business funding.

What is open banking? Unlike traditional banking — in which client data is available only to account holders and their bank — in the open system a customer authorizes their financial history and activity to be shared with an array of approved third-party service providers: fintech and payment companies, currency exchanges, merchants, both non- and banking lenders, etc. The goal is to broaden the network of financial organizations and their credit offers and expand the number of potential partners small-businesses owners can turn to for their financing needs. Traditionally, that same account-holding bank has already made its decision about the client’s loan application before customers turn to other options — then take their time communicating data it controls to those third-party lenders.

FEATURED VIDEO An Inc.com Featured Presentation

The multiplication of financial-service providers involved in a company’s open banking network, according to financial-services site Pymnts, is designed to give entrepreneurs faster and often more accommodating credit offers adapted to the specifics detailed in their accounts. “Transaction data provides real-time insights into a business’s cash flow, revenue patterns, and spending behavior… [and by] analyzing this data, lenders can make more accurate risk assessments, leading to fairer lending decisions,” Pymnts reported. “This is particularly beneficial for small businesses with limited credit history or seasonal revenue fluctuations, as traditional credit scoring models may not accurately reflect their financial stability. Open banking facilitates faster approval and disbursement processes for financing solutions… [and] provide quicker access to funds.”

If this sounds something like the immediate payment approval systems for the consumer digital transactions retailers rely on every day, there’s a good reason. The same kind of third-party service providers collect and store an individual client’s banking data, then use that to greenlight transactions without having to go through the usual intermediaries, like credit card companies or wallet services like PayPal. If shoppers have piled up debt, are often overdrawn, or suddenly show no more funds being regularly deposited, their own account information will reveal that — and they’ll be denied.

Similar data sharing and automated assessment of risk — or lack thereof — is also applied to small businesses using open banking. Their requests for credit are evaluated in real-time, using the company or entrepreneur’s own account history to evaluate the solidity of the applicant’s finances. If they’re a wreck, forget it. If they’re good, one of several network service providers is likely to accept with an offer. Proponents say the activity has the potential to resolve a maddening dilemma for smaller businesses that may not have enough time — nor profit — for traditional bank loans, which can be hard to get and slow to arrive. Open banking can fill that gap and provide financing to fuel currently capital-denied growth potentials of modest-sized companies — and break the decision-making lock banks have long held.

“[B]anks’ exclusive access to their customers’ financial transaction data is being upended by a movement known as open banking,” explained the authors of a recent National Bureau of Economic Research study on the activity. “[This] is the trend of empowering bank customers to share their financial transactions data from their bank accounts with other financial service providers… [to] allow fintech entrants and other banks to better compete for business.”

The service is still making relatively slow inroads to the U.S. market, but is well known and popular among small businesses in the European Union and U.K. But the push to develop it stateside as a data-driven alternative to the traditionally more top-down credit system is growing. Last October, the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau proposed rules designed to both accelerate and ensure the safety of new open banking services, which agency director Rohit Chopra said will “supercharge competition, improve financial products and services, and discourage junk fees.”