Carbon Capture Race Focuses on Making Tech Smaller, More Efficient

Developing direct-air-capture technology is a painless partial remedy to carbon e-accelerated global warming, but it needs the help of more driven business builders.

Attention, entrepreneurs who’ve never encountered an enormous challenge without identifying an even bigger business opportunity. Get ready for the project of a lifetime: the push to develop direct-air-capture (DAC) technology capable of battling global warming by sucking large volumes of carbon out of surrounding atmospheres. One Swiss company, operating in Texas as well, is leading the way, but the market potential remains enormous.

While various alternative decarbonization efforts by other companies and individuals are already underway, DAC technology may be the most comprehensive potential solution out there. This method uses hubs that vacuum air through filters to absorb large volumes of carbon that would otherwise accelerate global warming. Once saturated, those filters are heated to release and capture concentrated gasses for storage. Though the concept was first conceived in 1999, progress in improving the tech–and muscling up its capacities–is gaining speed.

Nevertheless, new, ambitious entrepreneurs may be needed, since we’re in a global race against the clock as worldwide temperatures rise and affect crops, ocean temperatures, and wildfire seasons, among other climate-related effects. At stake is a still nascent DAC market forecast to be worth $10 billion in the U.S. by 2030. It’s already receiving $3.5 billion in funding from a government program to create at least four domestic carbon-eliminating hubs. The potential value of tech capable of vacuuming sufficiently huge volumes of CO2 to affect global warming–and the companies producing it–is beyond calculating at this point.

The latest news in DAC development came Tuesday when Swiss company Climeworks presented its third-generation tech. Since the startup’s 2009 launch, its carbon extraction units have been increased from the dimensions of shipping containers to the newer version the size of a multistory parking garage–a reflection of the “bigger is better” efficiencies of DAC operation.

Designed to scale up to a megaton of carbon removal capacity, these new prototypes are expected to lower the cost of DAC capture from the current $1,000 per ton to between $250 and $350 by 2030. Cutting that operational expense to $100 per ton is considered the viability threshold for massive deployment by businesses and governments. Despite this substantial progress, there’s still plenty of work and opportunity readying DAC tech for widespread use. According to the International Energy Agency, 85 million metric tons of carbon need to be snatched from the atmosphere by 2050 to meet targets set in the Paris Accord global climate agreement. Between 7 billion and 9 billion metric tons must be neutralized by 2050 to keep average temperature increases from exceeding 1.5 degrees by then.

So why would entrepreneurs be drawn to the DAC challenge, rather than advanced, lucrative, and buzzier alternatives like artificial intelligence?

First off, the scientific challenge involved is formidable, and the notion of solving an intractable problem drives many entrepreneurial efforts. Meantime, while emerging tech like AI is gigantic, it’s arguably already overcrowded, with multibillion-dollar companies like Microsoft, Nvidia, and Apple leading the push. DAC offers a wider and less populated playing field–and the objective of saving the planet from serious environmental, financial, social, and human damage to boot.

Then, there’s the availability of funding for new innovations. According to climate change tech news site Canary Media, at least “255 carbon-removal companies have raised $3.9 billion in total investment between 2009 and 2023″ on DAC projects, including $810 million Climeworks has raised. Others involved include U.S. companies Fervo Energy, and C2CNT, C4X, and CarbonCure–all of which were finalists of the Peter Diamandis-founded X-Prize, which offers up to $100 million for winning carbon reduction projects.