‘Cheaper’ Mail-Order Pharmacies May Be Inflating Your Company’s Health Care Costs

Healthcare management service providers have long touted mail-order pharmacies as a cheaper option, but the new math is saying something else.

Have the costs of providing healthcare coverage to your employees spiraled out of control? One reason may be the inflated prices of mail-order pharmacies — an alternative to local pharmacies that have long been positioned as less expensive by many healthcare management services.

In reporting on the rising costs many companies face in offering medical plans, the Wall Street Journal recently cited a study commissioned by the Washington State Pharmacy Association. It found that mail-order prescriptions were “marked up on average three to six times higher than the cost of medicines dispensed by chain and grocery-store pharmacies.” That number was roughly 35 times higher than the cost of scripts filled by independent pharmacies.

FEATURED VIDEO An Inc.com Featured Presentation

That inflation of healthcare expenses for employers comes at a time when medication costs have spiked for all consumers. According to recent data from Good Rx — which provides information on saving money on drug purchases — prices for prescription medications have shot up 37 percent in the past decade. Meanwhile, rising copays, coinsurances, and deductibles have decreased reimbursement rates.

“Rising costs or rising prices are a big part of it,” GoodRx director of research Tori Marsh told CNBC in a recent article on the rising cost of pharmaceuticals. “And then on top of that, insurance is not what it used to be. It’s not covering as much as it used to.”

One corporate mail-order pharmacy customer paid $100 for the generic antidepressant, fluoxetine — “more than twice the average price that retail pharmacies” charged, according to the Journal. At the same time, the Mark Cuban Cost Plus Drug pharmacy was selling the same drug for about $12. So why do companies bother with the postal option?

Many pharmacy benefit management services (“PBMs”) urge their corporate customers to use mail-order prescription providers, claiming that those alternatives — which buy medication at large volumes — are cheaper.

But many of the PBMs also happen to own the virtual pharmacies they’re proposing, and they rake in the profits from marked up medication. “Why would a PBM push mail order as hard as they are?” asks Matt Lund, chief executive of health plan consultancy Fortune Management, who spoke with the Journal. “It’s another source of revenue where they’re not having to pay or negotiate with a local pharmacy.”

An additional problem, as noted in the article, is that many PBMs won’t share details of their financial exchanges with third-party companies–meaning, it’s often unclear that a financial tie exists between PBMs and the pharmacies they own.