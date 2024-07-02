Chicken Soup for the Soul and Its Redbox DVD Rental Network File for Bankruptcy

The quirky holding company built on the series of eponymous self-help books now faces $1 billion in debt following its perplexing plunge into video entertainment.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment may have chosen a soothing sounding name for itself, but the company is causing a monumental dose of heartburn for creditors and employees alike, as the officially bankrupt business struggles to work its way out from $1 billion in debt.

How does it plan to accomplish that improbable feat? Presumably with the help of its Redbox video unit–except that it, too, has filed for Chapter 11 protection. Plus, it’s famous for renting DVDs, in an era when life itself is available through a profusion of streaming services.

Maybe Chicken Soup has a Betamax rental affiliate waiting in the wings as its dark horse, cash cow savior. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment filed for protection from creditors late last week, in a sad twist for a company whose quirkiness extends beyond its name. It was founded in 1993 as the publisher of the successful series of Chicken Soup for the Soul self-help books–apparently none of which advised “quit while you’re ahead.” Because starting in 2008, under the direction of new co-owner and current CEO William J. Rouhana, the company began diversifying by marketing various consumer products, from pet food to prepared meals for humans, including–you guessed it–actual soup.

It entered video entertainment through 2013 acquisitions, and looking back, that was its first step toward its current $1 billion problem. In 2020, it borrowed money to buy video-on-demand services from Sony, including the Cackle streaming business. Curiously, it then took a major technological step backward with its 2022 purchase of Redbox–and its network of 24,000 bright red DVD rental kiosks located outside other retailers. What could go wrong?

In addition to taking on $360 million in debt to finance the move, Chicken Soup soon had other reasons to question the wisdom of its acquisition. A lack of funds prevented Redbox from securing release rights from major studios as expected, leaving it with mostly aging movies that people can–also–get via streaming without leaving home to fetch a DVD. The savvy business reader sees where this is going. Earlier this year, Chicken Soup announced a net loss for 2023 of $636.6 million. Over the past 12 months, meanwhile, its stock price has plunged 90 percent, to about 12 cents per share, according to the Wall Street Journal. That sparked its Nasdaq delisting, adding insult to the severe financial injury that ultimately led to last week’s bankruptcy filing.

None of that has been good for Chicken Soup’s soul–nor anyone else’s.

The company’s roughly 1,000 employees haven’t been paid for several weeks, and were cut off even earlier from benefits–including health coverage–amid mounting unpaid corporate bills. Creditors include movie industry heavyweights Warner Bros. Home Entertainment and Sony Pictures Television, and kiosk location partners Walmart and Walgreens. Were that not bad enough, the HPS Investment Partners company that represents other lenders is engaged in a full-frontal clash with Chicken Soup’s management over the terms of its Chapter 11 filing in Delaware.

The reason? HPS blames CEO Rouhana for “gross mismanagement” that led to the meltdown, and doesn’t want him making any more decisions for the bankrupt company or its affiliates. As part of that, it blocked an additional loan Rouhana says he secured to move forward–including paying employees–and reportedly nixed his earlier attempts to raise funds through asset sales.